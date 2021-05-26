ST. BONAVENTURE — Twenty-four days, one COVID-related postponement and a forfeit win later, the Olean 1854 FC soccer team finally got its first home game of the 2021 season on Wednesday.
And it rang in the occasion with its most convincing win of the young campaign.
Carl Holmes (Cuba-Rushford) tallied a goal and an assist and Olean took a 2-0 lead just 17 minutes in before cruising past a shorthanded Roos FC team, 5-0, in a Buffalo and District Soccer League Championship Division match on Wednesday under the lights of the Marra Athletics Complex.
Nick Perillo, Kwame Oduro and Tyler Landries (Genesee Valley) all added markers for 1854, playing its first home game since the summer of 2019. Coty Winchell (Belfast) handed out two assists for Olean, which brought a 3-0 lead into halftime before tacking on two more goals in the second period.
Conner Golley (Allegany-Limestone) earned the clean sheet in goal, his second of the season. Olean, with Sunday’s forfeit triumph over Rangers FC, now has a half-game lead for first place in the division standings (after being the lone midweek contest) and is currently the only squad at 4-0. Manager Mike Martel’s team has gotten off to another head-turning start this year, outscoring opponents 13-1 in the early going.
Roos FC, out of the Medaille College area, was playing with only 11 total players.