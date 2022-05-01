HOUGHTON — Mike Martel insisted that after dominating its last three divisions in the Buffalo and District Soccer League, his Olean 1854 FC soccer team would have a tougher go of it this year.
After all, this was the Premier Division, the best circuit the BDSL has to offer.
On Sunday, Olean got a taste of just how much stiffer the competition is going to be in 2022 … though the weather undoubtedly was a factor.
Two former Olean players, Carl Holmes and Jordan Mullen, scored as AC Elite blanked Olean, 3-0, in a battle of the BDSL's two local teams at Houghton College. Holmes was Olean's leading scorer last year before switching sides to AC Elite, which was taken over in the offseason by Mullen, who played with Olean in 2018 and moved AC from Buffalo to Houghton.
AC scored in the first half when an Olean defender slipped when clearing the ball. That left it with an easy tap in. Its second goal, assisted by Colton Swanson, came in the second half after being deflected off an Olean player.
AC made it 3-0 on an Olean own goal when a back pass skipped past 1854's defense.
"The slippery surface was not our friend today," Martel said. "Many times that is what games come down to, we were very unlucky today."
He added, "I'm optimistic that we will be that much better for our next game, when we'll have a full complement of players."
Conner Golley (Allegany-Limestone) made seven saves for 1854 FC. Olean returns to action next Sunday at Buffalo United SS (4 o'clock).