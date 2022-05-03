FREDONIA — Ledreth Velez-Olmo won three events, both hurdles and the 400, and also anchored the winning 1,600 relay team to spark Fredonia past Olean, 96-34 in boys track action on Tuesday..
Nick Whitfield (100, triple jump) and Matthew Lotter (shot put, discus) both added two individual wins for the Hillbillies.
For Olean, Jack DeRose won the triple jump, Jamison Pittman the long jump and Lucas Peterson-Volz the 3,200. The team of Quintin Allen, Maddox Windus, Caedyn Tingley and Pittman captured the 400 relay.
Amherst 74, Pioneer 67YORKSHIRE — Ryan Karp won three individual events — the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and triple jump — and ran the first leg of a winning 1,600 relay to lead Pioneer in a narrow loss.
Zander Terhune took the 100 and long jump for the Panthers while Walker Bekiel won the 200. Pioneer (2-3 overall) fell to 0-3 in league meets, but those three were decided by a total of 10 points.
“We’re really competitive, we’re right in it, so we’re just not finishing it,” PCS coach Jim Duprey said. “But we’re really happy with where we’re at, it’s a very competitive division.”
Amherst’s Dan Johnson won the shot put and discus.
Allegany-Limestone 100, Dunkirk 39ALLEGANY — Damion Bish and Jacob Herbert were both part of four victories to help Allegany-Limestone to a comfortable win.
Bish won the 400 and long jump and was part of the winning 1,600 and 3,200 relays while Herbert collected the triple jump and pole vault individually and led off the top 400 and 1,600 relay teams.
Jacob Brink was a triple individual winner, claiming the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and Connor Goudie captured the 100 and anchored the first-place 400 relay team.
Michael Hanlon won the 200 and 400 hurdles for Dunkirk.
AT FREDONIAFredonia 96, Olean 34
100: Whitfield (F) :11.6; 200: Linder (F) :24.9; 400: Velez-Olmo (F) :58.1; 800: DeRose (O) 2:31.5; 1,600: Lesch (F) 5:21.8; 3,200: Peterson-Volz (O) 11:51.9; 400 relay: Olean (Allen, Windus, Tingley, Pittman) :50.5; 1,600 relay: Fredonia (Kuzdzal, Annear, Linder, Velez-Olmo) 4:32.7, 3,200 relay: Fredonia (Keefe, Lesch, Caserta, Krenzer) 11:34.3; 110 hurdles: Velez-Olmo (F) :19.2; 400 hurdles: Velez-Olmo (F) 1:12.6; long jump: Pittman (O) 18-5; triple jump: Whitfield (F) 39-6 1/2; high jump: Fredonia 5-2; shot put: Lotter (F) 36-10; discus: Lotter (F) 96-10; pole vault: not contested.
AT YORKSHIREAmherst 74, Pioneer 67
100: Terhune (P) :11.5; 200: Bekiel (P) :23.5; 400: Leboy (A) :55.8; 800: Frolick (A) 2:14; 1,600: Olsen (A) 5:17; 3,200: Olsen (A) 11:51; 400 relay: Pioneer (Malachi Green, Terhune, Giboo, Stover) :46.9; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Karp, Bley, Doyle, Bekiel) 3:46; 3,200 relay: Amherst 9:17; 110 hurdles: Karp (P) :16.2; 400 hurdles: Karp (P) 1:02.5; long jump: Terhune (P) 19-5; triple jump: Karp (P) 37-1; high jump: McDuffie (A) 5-4; shot put: Johnson (A) 45-5; discus: Johnson (A) 111-10; pole vault: Hodin (A) 9-6.
AT ALLEGANYAllegany-Limestone 100, Dunkirk 39100: Goudie (AL) :11.8; 200: Hanlon (D) :24.6; 400: Da. Bish (AL) :54.7; 800: Brink (AL) 2:16.7; 1,600: Brink (AL) 4:46.8; 3,200: Brink (AL) 10:16.8; 400 relay: A-L (Herbert, Gonska, Milliner, Goudie) :48.3; 1,600 relay: A-L (Herbert, Frank, Voegelin, Da. Bish) 3:51.2, 3,200 relay: A-L (De. Bish, Voegelin, Da. Bish, Johnson) 9:43.6; 110 hurdles: Nolder (AL) :18.6; 400 hurdles: Hanlon (D) 1:03.4; long jump: Da. Bish (AL) 17-2 1/2; triple jump: Herbert (AL) 38-5; high jump: Thomas (D) 5-4; shot put: Faller (AL) 41-3 3/4; discus: Edwards-Hardy (AL) 119-11; pole vault: Herbert (AL) 9-0.