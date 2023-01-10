OLEAN — The Olean High wrestling team collected four on-mat victories, nearly as many as its opponent, but on this night, it wasn’t quite enough on Senior Night.
Chris Bargy pinned Robert Gear in 2:38 at 215 pounds to highlight the Huskies’ evening, and Owen Tingley (110 pounds), Simon Clark (118) and Caine DeGolier (145) also added pins for Olean — all between 1:26 and 1:38. But East Aurora/Holland notched six wrestled victories and added points off two forfeit triumphs to pull out a 46-24 non-league victory at Olean High School on Tuesday.
“Owen executed a maneuver we had been working on in practice precisely for the pin,” OHS coach Clar Anderson said. “He is showing great strides, as are the other first-year wrestlers. Caine again won by pin and shows great promise. Simon Clark, an upperclassman, showed his skills and won by pin.
“Chris bumped up to 215 and had a very entertaining match with Robert Gear. Chris had five takedowns and two sets of back points prior to pinning Gear.”
Rhett Krieger earned a 10-0 major decision victory over Lucas O’Dell at 160 pounds while six others won by pin for EA/Holland.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 36, Fillmore/Keshequa 30
FILLMORE — James Gleason (102), Teegan Sibble (118), Gary McDowell (126), Trey Buchholz (132) and Caden Allen (215) all collected pins to key Bolivar-Richburg.
Gage Hartman (117) picked up the lone mat win with a fall at 189 pounds and Fillmore/Keshequa (8-12) also benefited from four forfeit victories.
“They had some kids that were out due to sickness, so obviously that helped us in the scoring column a bit,” F/K coach Mike Witkowski acknowledged. “But for us, Gage getting a pin was a highlight for us. (The 126) was a pretty good contested match, although Gary was up 6-0 at one point, but Ryan Vedder battled. That was an improvement for Ryan and an improvement for our kids who got on the mat tonight.”
ECIC DIVISION III
Pioneer 58, Lake Shore 15
YORKSHIRE — In a battle of the last two league unbeatens, Wyatt Opferbeck and Xander Kirsch collected key wins to power Pioneer.
Opferbeck won by major decision (15-4) at 132 pounds and Xander Kirsch pinned Thomas Martin at 145 pounds. Aeddon Landphair (138), Brandon Doyle (152), Brady Heckathorn (172), Luke Matheis (215) and Chris Howatt (285) all added pinfall victories for the Panthers (10-3, 4-0).
“The kids really came out fired up,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “It was our Generations Night, so we had our youth there, alumni; our crowd was absolutely packed and the environment was amazing.
“Wyatt goes out and gets a beautiful major decision, Xander’s wrestling one of their captains and gets a pin in a completely dominant match, Howatt had a nice pin to finish us off; that was a kid that had beaten him last year. Overall, the kids just brough the energy today.”