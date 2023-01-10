OLEAN — The Olean High wrestling team collected four on-mat victories, nearly as many as its opponent, but on this night, it wasn’t quite enough on Senior Night.

Chris Bargy pinned Robert Gear in 2:38 at 215 pounds to highlight the Huskies’ evening, and Owen Tingley (110 pounds), Simon Clark (118) and Caine DeGolier (145) also added pins for Olean — all between 1:26 and 1:38. But East Aurora/Holland notched six wrestled victories and added points off two forfeit triumphs to pull out a 46-24 non-league victory at Olean High School on Tuesday.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social