MYRTLE BEACH — For the second-straight day, the Olean High softball team battled with an out-of-state team down south.
But for the second-straight day, it came up just short.
Trailing 4-3, the Huskies tied it with a run in the sixth before being held off the board to start the seventh. In the bottom half, Barberton (Ohio) collected a two-out double to score the winning run in a 5-4 walkoff triumph on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach.
JoJo Gibbons and Olivia Kratts each had two hits while Nos. 1 and 2 hitters Emma Edwards and Kiley Anastasia had a hit, scored and drove in a run for the Huskies (0-2). Edwards went the distance in the circle, allowing nine hits while striking out four and issuing just two walks. Olean out-hit Barberton 10-9 and held an early 3-2 lead, but was hampered by three errors and runners left on base.
“We did not play with the energy we played with yesterday,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “We were in it the whole game and just made a few mistakes that either cost us a run or gave one to them. When you’re playing this type of competition, any mistake you make is a costly one. At the plate, we just did not get that timely hit with runners in scoring position and they did.”
Emma Velloney (RBI) went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored while Karlie Klemens (2 hits) and Liz Scott both doubled and drove in a run for the Magics. Kyra Raines earned the win, allowing 10 hits with three strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.
“I thought Emma Edwards pitched a great game and we did some great things,” Anastasia said of his freshman pitcher, whose RBI single tied it in the sixth. “We just need to clean up a few things.”
CCAA I WEST
Jamestown 18, Allegany-Limestone 5
ALLEGANY — Lainey Quattrone went 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Taylor Foster tripled and drove in a pair of runs for Allegany-Limestone.
Jamestown won its season-opener while the Gators fell to 0-4.
CCAA II EAST
Ellicottville 18, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 6
ELLICOTTVILLE — Jaida Mendell (2 doubles) and Emilee Ruiz each had two hits to key Ellicottville to a season-opening win.
Emmylu Carls and Keelin Finn combined to allow just two hits while walking six and striking out a pair for the Eagles. Up 6-0 early, ECS surrendered a six-run third inning, but plated 12 runs over the next two innings to pull away.
Cali Schneider and Gabbryel Liskow had the two hits for the Timberwolves (0-1).
West Valley 13, North Collins 8
NORTH COLLINS — Sam Herbst went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and a grand slam to key West Valley to its first win of the year.
Collen Keller went 4-for-5 and also earned the pitching win, allowing eight runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three. Ava Bockhahn was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Wildcats (1-1).
WV fell into a 5-0 hole in the second, due in part to committing five of its seven errors in the inning. But the Wildcats answered with three runs in the bottom half and a six-run fourth, capped by Herbst’s grand slam.
“We booted the ball around a little bit,” WV coach Bryan Hansen said. “It’s tough to get off the field when you give them eight outs in an inning. I’m proud of the way we battled back. The grand slam put us ahead 9-5 and we held on from there.”
Sophie Vanstrom went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI and Hailey Jasinski also homered for North Collins (0-3).