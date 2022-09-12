OLEAN — The Olean boys soccer team made more positive progress, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to give itself a chance at the tying goal in the end.
But when the final horn sounded, it had again come up just short, falling to Southwestern, 3-2, in a CCAA I West home game on Monday.
Nolan Froah recorded two goals and James Pirrello scored on a penalty kick for the Trojans (4-1). The Huskies tallied on a Southwestern own goal following a Quintin Allen free kick that caromed off the goalkeeper and made it 3-2 when Allen scored off an Al Linderman assist with 16 minutes remaining.
“We’re making steps in the right direction,” OHS coach Jim Charles said. “I’d say the first 20-25 minutes, we could not do anything that seemed to help ourselves. We made some changes and we really had some opportunities. We actually, with five minutes left, had the ball right down there, just off target 3-4 times. We’re moving in the right direction.”
Josh Gardner had another solid game in goal, stopping 12 shots.
“He was (great) again tonight,” Charles said. “He made two point-blank saves; the ball goes out to the 12-yard line and Froah punches it in. We can’t ask him to do anything more. We just need our other younger guys to take that next step, and we’re close to seeing that happen.”
CCAA I WEST Allegany-Limestone 5, Jamestown 0
JAMESTOWN — It took nearly half the contest, but Allegany-Limestone bounced back from its first loss of the season in emphatic fashion.
Kept off the board for the first half hour, the Gators (4-1), who pressured Jamestown all game long, scored in the 32nd minute, with Zach Burnett scoring off an Eric Spring pass, opening the floodgates from there.
A minute into the second stanza, Spring notched the first of two goals off a feed from Tyler Griffin. Zach Luce (from Mason Deming) made it 3-0 in the 54th minute, Spring scored again in the 62nd minute (with Luce assisting) and Griffin capped the scoring with an unassisted marker in the 71st minute.
Jack Conroy needed just one save to preserve the shutout as A-L got back on track following a hard-fought loss to St. Mary’s-Lancaster over the weekend. Evan Sharpe made 15 saves for the Red Raiders (1-2).
CCAA III EAST Ellicottville 2, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 1
ELLICOTTVILLE — Owen Doherty and Sam Edwards both notched first-half goals — and assisted on each other’s — to guide Ellicottville.
Doherty scored just seven minutes in and Edwards had what proved to be the game-winner in the 30th minute. Evan Bauer made five saves for the Eagles (3-1-1).
Haydn Myers scored off an Alex Reynolds feed in the 77th minute and Carson Olson stopped five shots for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley.
Portville 8, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
PORTVILLE — Michael Cole and Mario Pascucci both scored two goals to lead Portville (3-2-1, 1-0-1).
Colin German, Simon Szymanski, Kaiden Scanlon and Brady German each scored once for the Panthers. Cole had two assists while Brady German, Pascucci and Aiden Weimer had one helper apiece.
Chris Austin needed just one save to preserve the shutout. Ashton Clark-Sanford made 14 saves for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-4, 0-2).
ECIC DIVISION III Maryvale 3, Pioneer 0
YORKSHIRE — Nathan Jackson and Ankit Rai both tallied first-half markers and Maryvale maintained control from there.
Meraj Safary added an insurance goal and Jackson chipped in a pair of assists. Pioneer fell to 1-4.