OLEAN — Despite a slow start, which saw East Aurora take an early lead with 3-point shooting, the Olean High boys basketball team came away with an 80-57 victory in a Section 6 Class B1 quarterfinal on Saturday.
“In the first quarter, we missed some shots, and some of them looked like they were going to go straight through the backboard,” third-year Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “I think once we started making shots we just progressed forward from there.”
After trailing 17-16 through the first frame, the Huskies scored 25 points and took a 41-29 lead into the locker room. Kolasinski said his team made one big adjustment.
“For me, it was our team defense. We created some turnovers and created easy baskets for us,” he said. “We were really able to slow (East Aurora’s) offensive attack down quite a bit.”
Through a balanced scoring attack, four Olean players shot their way into double digits. Jack DeRose led the Huskies with 16 points, including four 3s, while Kamdyn McClain logged 15 points, eight assists and five steals. Zion James also had 15 points with nine boards and Albert Martin chipped in 10. For as strong as their scoring output was, however, another key contributing factor to the Huskies’ quarterfinal rout was their student section.
“The students have really been awesome all season long. I understand you play and practice on your court all the time and know ‘the lay of the land,’ but I think (the students) are your real home-court advantage,” Kolasinski said of the environment the home crowd has created. “I was so glad to see the students show up. We got off to a slow start, but when we started making shots it was loud.”
No. 2 Olean (19-2) will now head back to the Class B1 semifinals, which will be held at Buffalo State College for the first time since Olean topped Allegany-Limestone on a last-second 3-pointer in the Class B crossover in March 2020, just days before COVID-19 took over.
“I am so excited for my players to get a chance to play on that floor and in that atmosphere,” said Kolasinski, whose team played at individual school sites last postseason. “I think we’re ready for the challenge, but when you get to this point in the season, you know whoever is there, it’s because they’re a good team.”
Kolasinski knows for Olean’s group of seniors, there’s more hinging on their trip. “They have their eyes set on some big targets out there, but they have to go one day at a time,” he said.
Aidan Perry scored a game-high 21 points for the seventh-seeded Blue Devils (10-12). Olean will play No. 6 Lewiston-Porter (14-8), which knocked off No. 3 City Honors, at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL
Allegany-Limestone 70, Olmsted 19
BUFFALO — Tyler Curran supplied the offense and Allegany-Limestone played shutdown defense to easily clear its way to the semifinals.
Curran scored 28 points with six rebounds, three assists and four steals. Anthony DeCapua had 10 points, eight boards, five asists and three steals. Huddy Kwiatkowski grabbed 10 rebounds and Andrew Giardini had six rebounds for the sixth-seeded Gators (15-7).
No. 3 Olmsted finishes the year at 13-6.
A-L advances to play No. 2 Newfane in the B2 semifinal on Wednesday (8:15 p.m.) at Buffalo State College.
“I thought our defense was obviously outstanding,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “(From) 1-15 every guy that hit the floor really locked in and defended well. Ty had a great game on both ends of the floor.
“Holding (Lamar) Purdie and (Tre) Paulfrey to no field goals through three quarters was a phenomenal job by Huddy and Ty but also the other guys on the floor helping and shutting off gaps. I’m really pleased with where we are at right now and looking forward to Wednesday.”
GFLCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Rochester Rapids 82, New Life Christian 55
ROCHESTER — John Bushen poured in 30 points as Rochester topped New Life for the third time this year, this time in a title game.
Brian Mott nearly equaled that mark with 27 points, including seven treys, for the top-seeded Rapids. Up 36-28 at halftime, Rochester used a 22-9 third quarter to push the advantage to 21 entering the final frame.
Timothy Hutter totaled 28 points and 15 rebounds while Prince Terrison posted 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for No. 2 New Life (14-9).
“Rochester is a really good team and we needed to play at a high level for the entire game to beat them,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “Our effort was there. However, our execution just wasn’t good enough today to threaten in the second half.”