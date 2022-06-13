TONAWANDA — Olean 1854 FC picked up its first point in the Buffalo & District Soccer League’s Premier Division on Sunday, tying first-place BSC Raiders 1-1.
Both teams were scoreless through most of the contest until the Raiders scored with five minutes to play. Seemingly on the brink of a heartbreaking loss, Olean responded minutes later as Kwame Oduru scored the tying goal with just a minute to play. Rob Wight assisted on the Olean goal.
J.T. Magro played in goal for Olean in the game held at Kenmore East High School.
After an 0-4 start in the Premier Division, Olean 1854 FC improved to 0-4-1 (1 point) and moved out of last place, pulling ahead of Lackawanna FCY (0-6, 0 points).
While Olean 1854 FC earned its first point, BSC Raiders dropped points for the first time this season after a 5-0 start. The Raiders remain in first place with 16 points at 5-0-1, just ahead of Olean’s next opponent, Amherst Sharpshooters (4-0-2, 14 points).
“Huge accomplishment against the Raiders,” Olean manager Mike Martel said. “(They’ve been the) best team in the league over the past five years.
“The guys knew we would be playing lots of defensive minutes, took advantage of the counter attack.”
Olean has another road game next week, visiting Amherst for a 4 p.m. game on Sunday at Buffalo State College. Olean returns to home play on June 26 at St. Bonaventure against Lackawanna FCY.