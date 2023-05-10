LAKEWOOD — Once again, the Olean High boys tennis team had a doubles squad advance all the way to the CCAA championship.
And though it won in relatively convincing fashion throughout its run, this time it came up just short of the top spot.
The duo of Isaac Moses and Cavan Boutillette dispatched their Allegany-Limestone rivals, Jack Conroy and Tyler Griffin, in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-0, but came up short in the doubles final on Wednesday at the Lakewood YMCA. In a battle of the top two seeds, the Huskies fell to Maple Grove brothers Fletcher and Trey Demink, 6-4, 6-3.
Still, both local teams, by reaching the Final Four, have qualified for the upcoming Section 6 Tournament, with Moses and Boutillette earning the CCAA’s No. 2 seed and Conroy and Griffin taking the No. 4 seed after dropping the third-place match in three sets to a team from Westfield.
“It wasn’t exactly what we were hoping for,” Olean coach Ben Wright acknowledged. “We definitely had some chances, and we missed out on some opportunities. We had a lot of errors that we gotta work on, but we played well.”
And Wright was proud to have another doubles team reach the championship.
“It was huge, and they’re just a sophomore and a junior,” he said. “They could come back and avenge this loss next year. We know we’re going to see some really good teams at sectionals, but my guys are ready to put in the work to make a better stand (there) than they did today.
“But kudos to the Demink brothers. They decided to play doubles this year, they were the No. 1 seed and they went all the way.”
Those four weren’t the only locals to fare well at the CCAA event, however, as A-L’s Thinus Marais repeated as the CCAA singles champion.
The Gators senior continued his roll from Monday, downing Southwestern’s Alex Watkins, 6-2, 6-0, in Wednesday’s semifinals and beating the Trojans’ Brayden Haaksma in the final, 6-0, 6-1. In four matches, he lost just five total games.
“Unfortunately for us, he’s levels above everybody else in our league,” Wright said of Marais. “Now we want to get him a good seed at sectionals, because he definitely deserves it.
“As an opposing coach who sees him a lot, I’m extremely proud of him. I’ve helped him where I can because I just love the sport. We all want to do what we can to help these kids and Thinus is no different. We wish him, their kids and our kids the best in a couple weeks.”
BOYS GOLF
Randolph 38, Ellicottville 17 Ellicottville 34.5, Franklinville 20.5Ellicottville 37, Portville 18Randolph 39, Franklinville 16Randolph 40, Portville 15Franklinville 30, Portville 25ELLICOTTVILLE — Medalist Carter Davis carded a 41, six strokes over par, to lead Randolph (12-1, 9-0) to three wins.
Jaxon Morrison, Owen Nelson and Xander Hind tied for second for the Cardinals at 42.
Christopher Calarco led Ellicottville (9-4, 7-2) with a 44 while Cameron Mendell had a 45 for the Eagles, who went 1-2.
Ari Riling’s 45 led Franklinville (4-9, 2-6).
Andrew Steighner’s 56 led Portville (3-7, 3-5).
Allegany-Limestone 38.5, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 16.5SALAMANCA — Allegany-Limestone’s Xavier Hilmey earned medalist honors with a 41 and the Gators (9-3, 5-3) had five qualifying golfers under 50 at Elkdale Country Club.
Michael Peterson and Henry Brairton tied for second at 44 and Ryan Lechner had a 45.
Owen Wright led Cattaraugus-Little Valley (2-6, 1-6) with a 45.
Fillmore 194, Bolivar-Richburg 268
CUBA — Reid Cockle carded a 7-over-par 42 to earn medalist honors and help keep Fillmore (8-0, 6-0) unbeaten at Allegheny Hills.
Anderson Wiltsey was second with a 44 for Fillmore. Andrew Cox led Bolivar-Richburg (1-5, 1-4) with a 59.
Genesee Valley/Belfast 200, Cuba-Rushford 237WELLSVILLE — Will Guilford and Dakota Hemphill shared medalist honors with a 47 to lift Genesee Valley back above .500 (4-3-1) at Wellsville Country Club.
Sebastian Saulter led Cuba-Rushford (3-3-1) with a 49.
Olean 30.5, Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Sherman 24.5
CHAUTAUQUA — Chautauqua Lake/Westfield/Sherman’s Carson Swanson earned medalist honors with a 42 (6-over par), but Olean claimed the match with four golfers under 50.
Talan Stitt led the Huskies (8-10, 7-8) with a 43, while Drew Brokaw had a 44, followed by Tyler Camp’s 46 and Cameron Bartman’s 47.
TUESDAYBOYS TRACKPioneer 103, Maryvale 38YORKSHIRE — Pioneer’s Gabe Kempf and Karter Giboo won two events each to lead the Panthers.
Kempf won the 800 and 1,600 and Giboo won the long jump and triple jump. Pioneer (5-0, 3-0) also got wins from Jon Haggerty (3,200), Trent Reifsteck (110 hurdles), Brandon Doyle (400 hurdles), Luke Fox (shot put) and Dalton Giboo (pole vault).
“It was a nice way to win our last home meet of the year,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “The kids put in a lot of nice performances and got a lot of personal bests. Really proud of them.”
GIRLS TRACKPioneer 124, Maryvale 17YORKSHIRE — Brooklyn Lazarz won three events — the 800, 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs — to pace the win for Pioneer (3-1).
Valerie Gilbert was a double winner, taking the pole vault and tying with Theresa Kolasny in the high jump. Lilly Kless won the 400 and triple jump. Pioneer also got individual wins from Gretchen Rumfola (200), Samantha Youngs (100 hurdles), Kevina Drennan (400 hurdles), Jayden Leederman (long jump), Addison Vacinek (shot put) and Cameron Marrs (discus).
“It was a bit of a cold one tonight so our times weren’t great but the girls pulled together and got a nice point total,” Pioneer coach Mary Doud said. “It was the last home meet for a few of us.”
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Wednesday’s Battle at the Border Beach volleyball results will appear in Friday’s Times Herald).
BOYS TRACK AT YORKSHIRE Pioneer 103, Maryvale 38
100: Peron (M) :11.1; 200: Peron (M) :23.3; 400: Wachentein (M) :54.2; 800: Kempf (P) 2:13; 1,600: Kempf (P) 5:24.1; 3,200: Haggerty (P) 12:20.6; 400 relay: Pioneer (Jedrzek, Reifsteck, D. Giboo, Stover) :46.8; 1,600 relay: Pioneer (Doyle, Kempf, Bekiel, Craft) 4:00; 3,200 relay: Pioneer (Doyle, Kempf, Brodka, Craft) 9:23.5; 110 hurdles: Reifsteck (P) :18.2; 400 hurdles: Doyle (P) 1:03.5; long jump: K. Giboo (P) 18-7; triple jump: K. Giboo (P) 38-3; high jump: K. Giboo (P) 5-6; shot put: Fox (P) 47-3.5; discus: Rohde (M) 136-1; pole vault: D. Giboo (P) 10-0.
GIRLS TRACK AT YORKSHIRE Pioneer 124, Maryvale 17
100: Deiysh (M) :12.4; 200: Rumfola (P) :29.7; 400: Kless (P) 1:05.5; 800: Lazarz (P) 2:41.2; 1,500: Lazarz (P) 5:25.4; 3,000: Lazarz (P) 12:08.9; 400 relay: Pioneer (Leederman, Rumfola, Fyock, Drennan) :56.0; 1,600 relay: (Kless, Rogers, Drennan, Rosier) 4:46.8; 3,200 relay: Pioneer (Lazarz, Gilbert, Rosier, Drennan) 11:46.7; 100 hurdles: Youngs (P) :17.8; 400 hurdles: Drennan (P) 1:16.9; long jump: Leederman (P) 15-9; triple jump: Kless (P) 31-10; high jump: Gilbert (P)/Kolasny (P) 4-2; shot put: Addison Vacinek (P) 26-1.25; discus: Cameron Marrs (P) 79-9; pole vault: Gilbert (P) 7-6.