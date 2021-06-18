LAKEWOOD — Mark Brown was intent on playing in the singles portion of the CCAA tournament. After talking with coach Ben Wright, however, the two agreed that doubles might be the better course of action.
And that decision paid off.
Brown teamed with Alex Blehar to win the 16-team doubles event and clinch the CCAA’s No. 1 seed in the upcoming Section 6 tournament on Friday at Southwestern High School. Brown and Blehar topped teammates Alex Linderman and Cavan Boutilette, 6-0, 6-1, in the semifinals before downing the Fredonia team of Neil Cosico and Trevo Napoli in a rain-altered pro-set final, 10-1.
Wright estimated that Brown and Blehar were his eighth CCAA doubles champion in the last decade. For Brown, it marked a return trip to sectionals after qualifying in singles in 2019 following the lost 2020 campaign due to COVID-19.
In four matches across Thursday and Friday, Brown and Blehar lost just four total games.
“Up until early last weekend, Mark was convinced he was going to play singles,” Wright noted. “I’m a strong believer that if you want to do well, play a lot of doubles matches together. And because it was such a late decision, I wasn’t sure how they’d fare. But they lost four total games in four matches. If that doesn’t speak to how strong they were this week, nothing will.”
Linderman and Boutilette dropped the consolation semifinals to the No. 1 seed from Maple Grove, Trey Demink and Brendan Weatherup, 10-1, but had already clinched its place in the sectional tournament by reaching the semifinals.
That duo will be the No. 4 CCAA seed at sectionals, which is scheduled for Monday in Orchard Park.
“They still had a good match, even though the score doesn’t signify it,” Wright said of his No. 2 pairing. “Mark and Alex (Blehar) were dominant, but they still have a lot of work to do — we’ll see what Monday brings.
“Same with Alex (Linderman) and Cavan. They’re just a freshman and eighth-grader. They’re goal was to just make it into the top four, and they did as the No. 5 seed. Just to have their name in the sectional draw alone will speak volumes for their upcoming years.”