OLEAN — After a light layer of snow covered the fields on Tuesday, the Olean baseball team had to wait until Wednesday to have its season-opener, and it was worth the wait.
Senior ace Railey Silvis allowed no runs and one hit over five innings and struck out four to propel the Huskies to a 10-0, five inning victory over Dunkirk in CCAA Division I play at Franchot Park.
“With it being the first game of the year I was a little nervous about our guys and Silvis came out a little shaky in the first inning, but he settled in and was really good today,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said.
Olean had limited practice playing outdoors prior to its opener and DeGolier expected it to come out slow. The Huskies’ bats struggled to begin the game but their defense appeared in midseason form, committing no errors.
“I expected a slow start because we have spent so much time in the gym and not as much outside but our defense was surprisingly very solid,” DeGolier said.
After scoring one run in the second, the Huskies’ hitting settled in and broke the game open with nine runs in the fourth. Thomas Bates and Aaron Vincent each went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs in the frame.
“We played well with a relatively young group,” DeGolier said. “It was really great to see the younger guys settle in this early in the season because I knew there would be some nerves.”
ALLEGANY COUNTY
Bolivar-Richburg 8, Fillmore 7
FILLMORE — Camdyn MacDonell connected on a two-run home run in the sixth inning to lift Bolivar-Richburg (5-0, 3-0) to a one run lead and the eventual victory.
Trey Buchholz pitched the final 5 2/3 innings and struck out six to lead B-R pitchers to a total of 11 strikeouts in the win.
Fillmore scored five runs in the second to take the lead before B-R scored five runs over the final four innings. Zach Sisson pitched 3 1/3 innings and struck out three for the Eagles.
Cuba-Rushford 4, Genesee Valley/Belfast 3
BELFAST — A four-run first inning gave Cuba-Rushford just enough offense to hold on.
C-R’s Jon White threw a complete game, striking out five with two walks and holding Genesee Valley/Belfast to four hits. Benson McCumiskey went 2-for-3 for the Rebels (2-1 league).
On the other side of the pitchers’ duel, Carter Stout struck out 10 with one walk for GV/B (1-2 league). Garrett Miller went 2-for-2 with a double and scored a run. Matt Cater also doubled and had a run.
CCAA I
Allegany-Limestone 7, Falconer 6
ALLEGANY — In a back and forth contest, Allegany-Limestone scored two in the fifth, including a go-ahead run on an error, to pick up its first league victory of the season.
Down 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth, A-L’s Nolan Donovan doubled and scored on a ground out to tie the game. Matt Giardini went small-ball, reaching on a walk and stealing second before scoring on an error.
Donovan finished with two hits and an RBI and Maddox DeLong had one hit and stole five bases for the Gators.
Falconer had five different players register a hit to carry its offense.
CCAA III
Ellicottville 8, North Collins 4
NORTH COLLINS — Hunter Smith hit a three-run home run and Lucas Marsh threw a complete game one-hitter to lead Ellicottville (3-2, 2-0).
Marsh struck out 13 batters with two walks, allowing three earned runs. He also walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice. Caleb Ploetz went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI. Logan Grinols had a double and scored three runs.
Asher Parnitzke had the lone hit for North Collins. Starting pitcher Derek Ebersole struck out seven and walked one while allowing three runs on three hits over 4 ⅓ innings.
“Lucas was efficient,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “He struggled a bit with his control in the fifth inning, they scored three runs, but other than that he was super efficient. Then we had some timely hits. Caleb Ploetz had a two-run single and in the sixth, when they made it 5-4, Hunter’s home run came with two outs.”
Silver Creek/Forestville 6, Salamanca 4
SALAMANCA — Trailing 6-0 after the top of the sixth, Salamanca’s late-inning rally came up short, dropping its first league loss to fall to 4-3 overall (1-1 league).
Harley Hoag had three of Salamanca’s five hits and scored a run.
Cade Neubauer struck out seven with no walks in five scoreless innings for the Black Knights. Gavin Borrello hit a double and scored twice.
“It just came down to we gave away too many free passes, eight walks and a couple hit batters,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “I thought the defense played well, we turned two double plays. We improved at one aspect of the game, we’ve just got to keep grinding at the plate and string some hits together.”
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 9, Cheektowaga 8, 9 innings
CHEEKTOWAGA — For the third consecutive game, Pioneer trailed going into the fifth inning, and for the third straight game it came away with the victory.
This time, the Panthers rallied from a 5-0 deficit after three innings before pulling out the win.
Pioneer cut into the lead over the fourth and fifth innings before taking the lead in the sixth 8-5. Cheektowaga responded, scoring three in the sixth to tie the game.
“We have been in situations like this before so I really did not have to tell the guys anything. They were calm because they knew what to do,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said.
Josiah Jarocinski took over in the seventh and pitched the final three innings scoreless to allow Aeddon Lanphair to drive in the game-winning run in the top of the ninth.
“Josiah played really loose and pitched really well and was the reason we were able to finish off the game with a win tonight,” Buncy said.