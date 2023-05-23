ORCHARD PARK — Ben Wright couldn’t stifle his excitement.
“I’m ecstatic,” the Olean boys tennis coach said. “I honestly had tears running down my face by the end.”
It was easy to understand why. Earlier in the night, the Olean duo of Isaac Moses and Cavan Boutillette sprung not just one, but two upsets to reach the Final Four of the Section 6 doubles tournament. Moses and Boutillette, seeded seventh as the CCAA runner-up, defeated the No. 4 Lancaster squad of David Stroh and Jayden Neidel, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16, then knocked off Clarence’s Jack Bova and Wyatt Truax, seeded fifth, 6-3, 6-3, at Orchard Park High School.
The Huskies’ tandem will meet the top-seeded Orchard Park team of Hamilton and Taylor McGrath today in one of two semifinals. The two teams that advance automatically qualify for states as the section’s top two seeds. The two losers will meet in a third-place match to determine Section 6’s third and final state qualifier.
Moses and Boutillette are looking to become Olean’s first doubles team to reach states since 2019.
“They played incredibly well,” Wright said of his duo. “They were up 4-1 (in the second set of the first round), lost 6-4 and came back like nothing went wrong and went right through them in the third set. They showed incredible mental toughness.
“It was just good tennis. Their team play was the best I’ve seen all year from them. They did everything I asked them to do. They beat a doubles team who had a kid that made it to states last year as a singles player. And they’re just the nicest kids. I couldn’t think of two kids who deserve it more than they do.”
But Moses and Boutillette aren’t the only ones from Cattaraugus County who reached the sectional semifinals.
Allegany-Limestone’s Thinus Marais, after winning the CCAA singles tournament, also won a pair of matches to reach the Section 6 individual semifinals. Marais, seeded fifth overall, knocked out Lewiston-Porter’s Andrew Jowdy, 6-2, 6-1, in the Round of 16 and then rallied to beat Williamsville North’s Andrew Wang, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Elite 8.
Marais will meet Amherst’s Alex Wheat in today’s semifinals, also with a chance to reach states with a win or a triumph in the third-place match.
“He played one heck of a second-round match,” Wright said of the A-L star. “He was seeded fifth and beat the No. 4 seed. He was the last match of the night to finish and came back to get the win.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
CLASS D QUARTERFINAL
Salamanca 19, Springville 3
SALAMANCA — Salamanca advanced to the sectional semifinal, rolling past Springville after a 9-0 first half.
Aubrey Hogan led the No. 4 Warriors (12-4) with three goals and four assists, Karina Mireles-Crouse had two goals and four assists and Keianna John had three goals and one assist.
Jorja Miller (two assists) and Mariah Downey (two goals) had three points each.
Goalie Acey Stevens made 10 saves.
Sydney Moran led No. 5 Springville (8-8) with two goals.
The Warriors advanced to visit No. 1 East Aurora in the semifinal on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
SECTION 5 CLASS D
QUARTERFINALS
Fillmore 208, Genesee Valley/Belfast 236
CUBA — Anderson Wiltsey carded a 45 to earn the medal and lead No. 2 Fillmore (11-0) to a team sectional tournament win at Allegheny Hills.
The Eagles will take on No. 3 Mount Morris in the semifinals next Tuesday at Livingston Country Club in Geneseo.
"This was the third time we faced Genesee Valley/Belfast this year and all three matches have been competitive," Fillmore coach Tom Parks said. "Unfortunately for (them), their No. 2 golfer was out tonight with an injury and that certainly had an impact on the match.
"We're excited to be moving on and hopefully we have a couple of solid rounds left in us."
Chris Weaver shot a team-best 55 for No. 7 GV/B (7-5-1).
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
Allegany-Limestone 37, Jamestown 25
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone won on Senior Night for its inaugural unified basketball season as the Gators recognized
Senior Mason Baire (six points), Rebecca Nagel (eight points) and Cameryn Roulo (two points).
Jarod Kiel led A-L in scoring with 15 points.
“It was definitely a team effort and everybody played great defense and offense,” A-L coach Terra LaCroix said.
