ST. BONAVENTURE — For the second time in four nights, the Olean High baseball team found itself trailing in the later innings.
And for the second time, it finally broke through with that one monster inning to come away with a win.
Thomas Bates went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI and Olean, trailing 4-3 in the sixth, exploded for eight runs in the sixth to earn an 11-4 triumph over Allegany-Limestone in a CCAA I matchup that was much closer than the final score indicated on Monday at St. Bonaventure’s Fred Handler Park.
On Friday, the Huskies trailed Wellsville 5-1 in the sixth before posting a five-spot in the sixth to go up 6-5, then trading wild, seven-run seventh innings with the Lions to pull out the walkoff win. And while Monday’s victory might not have been dramatic, it again demonstrated Olean’s resiliency.
Trevor Crouch went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored while Aaron Vincent doubled and drove in a run and Caine DeGolier tripled for the Huskies (4-4, 3-2). Lucas Brushingham also had a hit and an RBI for the Huskies. He started and shook off a three-run first inning to limit the Gators to just one more run (in the sixth) in his six frames.
Olean had actually tied it at three before the Gators reclaimed the lead in the sixth, giving way to the Huskies’ big response in the bottom half.
“They started (Caleb) Strade, and he really kind of had us off balance the first few innings,” Olean coach Les DeGolier said of the A-L sophomore, who struck out nine and walked eight over five innings. “We just really didn’t get a good barrel on too many pitches. It felt like, late in his pitch count, he started wearing down a little bit; we were finally able to get even in the fifth, we hit a leadoff shot the wall and that finally got the ball rolling. I’m kind of surprised we only got one run, but that seemed to open the floodgates in the sixth.
“They went to the bullpen and we didn’t miss a beat. We just kept chipping away at it. We had some hard-hit balls that finally paid dividends.”
Andrew Giardini (double) had two hits and two RBI and Sean Conroy and Vinny LaBella also had two hits for the Gators, who actually held the advantage in hits (11-10). A.J. Riordan added a double.
Of Olean’s late-inning rallies the last few games, DeGolier added, “Even Lucas, they had the three-run first inning, but it seemed like he settled in and got stronger as the game went along. We just stayed with it. The guys were confident throughout, but said, ‘it’s time to start hitting the ball, we can’t keep waiting around. Once they started, it all came at once and it led to that big inning.”
CCAA III North Collins 10, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0, 5 inningsNORTH COLLINS — Payton Bradley marked the lone single for Cattaraugus-Little Valley as North Collins rolled to a five-inning one-hitter.
Matthew Warsaw struck out six with three walks in the shutout for North Collins.
Bradley and D.J. Szata combined to strike out eight with five walks for CLV, but North Collins scored 10 runs (seven earned) on three hits.
Warsaw (four runs), Matthew Sweet (two RBI) and Scott Armbruster each had a hit for North Collins.
ECIC IIIPioneer 8, Lake Shore 0ANGOLA — Cole Rhodus tossed a complete-game three-hit shutout to key Pioneer.
Rhodus was impressively efficient, striking out eight and surrendering no walks while needing just 73 pitches. Brody Ludwig provided the big bat, totaling two hits, including a double, and two RBI.
“That’s one of the lowest pitch counts I’ve seen (for a complete game),” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “He was super efficient, he never went deep in counts, no walks. That’s been our story so far this year, our starting pitching. Their strikeout-to-walk ratio has been amazing, they’re throwing strikes and giving me length.
“(Cole) carried the load a little bit tonight.”
AT ANGOLA
R H E
Pioneer 004 220 0 — 8 7 1 Lake Shore 000 000 0 — 0 3 2 Cole Rhodus (8 SO) and Jake Kopinski B. Martin (2 SO, 1 BB), K. Green (3) (1 SO, 6 BB), N. Smith (7) (1 SO) and J. Zylista
AT NORTH COLLINS
R H E
Catt-LV 000 00 — 0 1 3 North Collins 320 32 — 10 3 2 Payton Bradley (6 SO, 4 BB), D.J. Szata (4) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Nate Wolf Matthew Warsaw (6 SO, 3 BB) and Matthew Sweet
AT ST. BONAVENTURE
R H E