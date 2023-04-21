FALCONER — The Olean High boys tennis team took all five matches in straight sets on Thursday, sweeping Falconer to improve to 3-0.
Isaac Moses, Javier Gonzales and Alex Linderman won their singles matches while Alex Ash-West and Christian Oakes took first doubles and Preston Conner and Luke Carlson took second doubles.
“The boys played well,” OHS coach Ben Wright noted. “The doubles dreams are definitely clicking, which is a nice sign early in the season. My three singles played well, as the score showed. My top seven played really well and I know I have more kids looking to get into that top seven and we’ll have more challenge matches next week. We’ve got a big week next week with matches at Jamestown and Southwestern.”
Avoca/Prattsburgh 4, Houghton 0
HOUGHTON — Houghton fell to 2-1 with its first loss.
Houghton’s Sam Winkens took the first set at second singles but Avoca/Prattsburgh’s Connor Stewart took a tiebreaker in the second, 7-3 after a 6-6 tie. The two sides played a tiebreaker to 10 for the third set with Stewart winning 10-3.
Alfred-Almond 5, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Alfred-Almond claimed all five matches in pro sets to eight.
In the closest match of the day, A-A’s Lucian Fioretto and Julian Petrillo edged Bolivar-Richburg’s Zane Pangburn and Dylan Crawford 8-5 in first doubles.
BOYS GOLF
Genesee Valley/Belfast 185, Arkport/Canaseraga 221
WELLSVILLE — Genesee Valley/Belfast’s Sebastian Carroll claimed medalist honors and led his team to victory with a nine-hole round of 37, three strokes over par at Wellsville Country Club.
Nick Short had the second-best score for GVBC (4-1) with a 40.
Chris Weaver led Arkport/Canaseraga with a 49.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 11, Starpoint 0
SALAMANCA — Salamanca goalie Acey Stevens made 13 saves to earn her first shutout of the season as the Warriors improved to 4-2 (3-2 league).
Aubrey Hogan led the Salamanca offense with three goals and two assists.
Marijah Skye scored a hat trick of her own, Shea Monahan scored twice and Mariah Downey, Jorja Miller and Sophia Hodara scored one goal each. Beya John made three assists and Karina Crouse and Karolina Crouse had one assist each.
