JAMESTOWN — Talan Stitt recorded the day’s second-lowest round with a 40, but it wasn’t quite enough for Olean.
The Huskies dropped tight matches to both Falconer (28.5-26.5) and Southwestern (30.5-24.5) at South Hills Country Club on Monday. The Trojans completed the tri-match sweep with a 31-24 triumph over Falconer.
Drew Brokaw added a 44 and Cameron Bartman a 48 for the Huskies (1-3, 1-2). Griffin Bogdanowicz earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 37 to key Southwestern (5-0, 4-0). Tage Pierce had a 42 for Falconer (1-3, 0-2).
BOYS GOLF
Wellsville 201, Genesee Valley/Belfast 211
WELLSVILLE — Ethan Bailey carded a 5-over-par round of 39 to earn medalist honors and lead Wellsville (2-1).
Chris Weaver led Genesee Valley/Belfast with a 49.
GIRLS GOLF
Olean 30, Southwestern 25
JAMESTOWN — Katie Crawford shot a 54 to earn medalist honors and lead Olean (1-1) to its first win of the season.
Soph Segrue carded a 56 for Southwestern (0-2).
BOYS LACROSSE
Salamanca 19, Tonawanda 1
TONAWANDA — Carlton Farmer netted his first varsity goal as Salamanca improved to 3-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 13, Iroquois 4
ELMA — Aubrey Hogan registered five goals and two assists as Salamanca came away with a road win in both the snow and rain.
Marijah Skye tacked on three goals and two assists while Beya John notched four goals and Karolina Crouse chipped in her first goal of the season. Acey Stevens led a strong defensive outing for the Warriors that limited the Chiefs to just four goals.