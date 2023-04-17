JAMESTOWN — Talan Stitt recorded the day’s second-lowest round with a 40, but it wasn’t quite enough for Olean.

The Huskies dropped tight matches to both Falconer (28.5-26.5) and Southwestern (30.5-24.5) at South Hills Country Club on Monday. The Trojans completed the tri-match sweep with a 31-24 triumph over Falconer.

Drew Brokaw added a 44 and Cameron Bartman a 48 for the Huskies (1-3, 1-2). Griffin Bogdanowicz earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 37 to key Southwestern (5-0, 4-0). Tage Pierce had a 42 for Falconer (1-3, 0-2).

BOYS GOLF

Wellsville 201, Genesee Valley/Belfast 211

WELLSVILLE — Ethan Bailey carded a 5-over-par round of 39 to earn medalist honors and lead Wellsville (2-1).

Chris Weaver led Genesee Valley/Belfast with a 49.

GIRLS GOLF

Olean 30, Southwestern 25

JAMESTOWN — Katie Crawford shot a 54 to earn medalist honors and lead Olean (1-1) to its first win of the season.

Soph Segrue carded a 56 for Southwestern (0-2).

BOYS LACROSSE

Salamanca 19, Tonawanda 1

TONAWANDA — Carlton Farmer netted his first varsity goal as Salamanca improved to 3-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Salamanca 13, Iroquois 4

ELMA — Aubrey Hogan registered five goals and two assists as Salamanca came away with a road win in both the snow and rain.

Marijah Skye tacked on three goals and two assists while Beya John notched four goals and Karolina Crouse chipped in her first goal of the season. Acey Stevens led a strong defensive outing for the Warriors that limited the Chiefs to just four goals.

BOYS

AT SOUTH HILLS CC

Falconer 28.5, Olean 26.5

Southwestern 30.5, Olean 24.5

Southwestern 31, Falconer 24

Falconer: Pierce 42, Brainard 45, Hannon 47, Newman 48, Barber 50

Olean: Stitt 40, Brokaw 44, Bartman 48, Frahm 50, Camp 50

Southwestern: Bogdanowicz 37, Lindstrom 41, Rhodes 42, Vaughn 48, Kidder 50

GIRLS

AT SOUTH HILLS CC

Olean 30, Southwestern 25

Olean: Crawford 54, Bartman 57, Minges 59, Zalwsky 63, Anastasia 68

Southwestern: Segrue 56, Kartesz 56, Brassard 67, Stutzman 67

AT WELLSVILLE CC

Wellsville 201, Genesee Valley/Belfast 211

GV/Belfast: Weaver 49, Guilford 53, Hemphill 54, Borden 55, Hill 60

Wellsville: Bailey 39, Kaye 50, Hsoughrue 56, Parks 56, Boussa 63

