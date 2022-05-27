EAST AURORA — Given the No. 2 seed based on its recent string of success, the Olean High tennis team’s top priority was merely to justify its lofty ranking.
In the end, despite falling short in the title contest, the Huskies did just that.
Cavan Boutillette cruised past Spencer Armbrust at No. 3 singles, but Olean was outmanned in the other four matches en route to a 4-1 loss to East Aurora at the Section 6 team championship final on Thursday.
Anthony Markello blanked Isaac Moses at No. 1 singles and Thomas Karalus won at No. 2 singles for the top-seeded Blue Devils. Olean lived up to its billing as the No. 2 seed by making the final pairing, however, and had an impressive overall run, downing Cheektowaga, Wilson and Maple Grove to reach the championship, the latter two on the road despite being the higher seed (which was needed logistically to be able to get the matches in).
“Their No. 1 singles player, Markello, is going to be the No. 2 seed from Section 6 going into states next Wednesday; he’s a fantastic player, and their first doubles team finished seventh of 32 teams at the ECIC Tournament,” Olean coach Ben Wright said. “They’re a good, solid tennis team, and we knew that going in.
“I just told my guys to have fun and make the most out of it. If we come out on top, great, and if not, we’re right where we’re supposed to be. They’re coming home with second-place sectional patches, so that was great. We had another incredible season, and they should be proud of making it this far.”
BOYS GOLF
McClain medals, Olean wins CCAA 3-Man
CHAUTAUQUA — The Olean High boys golf team produced the top showing at the CCAA 3-Man Division I championship on Thursday.
Kamdyn McClain fired a 6-over par 78 to earn medalist honors among 21 competitors at Chauqauqua Golf Club. Behind him, the Huskies placed first among seven teams to win the CCAA 3-Man title.
Talan Stitt carded an 84 while Elliott Wilber posted an 89 for Olean, giving it a team total of 251. That bested Southwestern (254) by three strokes for first place while Maple Grove took third with a 259.
McClain edged Southwestern’s Griffin Bogdanowicz (79) for first place individually, with Robert Kozlowski of Dunkirk taking third with an 81. In addition to earning the top spot Thursday, McClain was one of six to earn First Team All-CCAA recognition, finishing second overall in league scoring average with a 40.0 (behind only Chautauqua Lake’s Darien Swanson at 39.6). Olean was also presented with the league’s team sportsmanship award. Falconer’s Ace Pierce won the individual sportsmanship honor.
Olean (10-6) finished fourth in the regular season standings, behind champion Fredonia (14-2), Southwestern (13-3) and Maple Grove (10-5).
AT EAST AURORA
East Aurora 4, Olean 1
Singles: Anthony Markello (EA) 6-0, 6-0 Moses; Thomas Karalus (EA) 6-3, 6-0 Blehar; Cavan Boutillette (O) 6-2, 6-1 Spencer Armbrust
Doubles: Jantzi/Sheehan (EA) 6-1, 6-1 Linderman/Bee; Hoeg/Ensminger (EA) 6-1, 6-0 Aiello/Wolfe