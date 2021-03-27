BUFFALO -- Its initial response was impressive enough.
After falling behind by scores of 9-0 and 25-14, the Olean boys basketball team -- on the road, minus a starter and against an opponent that was unmistakably bigger, stronger and more athletic -- not only rallied, but embarked upon a furious 15-0 second-quarter run to bring a lead (39-37) into halftime.
Then, for a brief spell, it was the Huskies who seemed poised to pull away, scoring the first four points of the third quarter, including the crescendo of a Kamdyn McClain three-point play, to take their largest lead, 43-37.
But what they’d hoped was a turning point was actually a stopping point.
And, in the end, Bennett’s imposing lineup, which boasts a pair of 6-foot-4 wings and the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Rashard Perry, who looks like an SEC linebacker, but is actually only a 15-year-old sophomore, was too much for the 6-foot, scrappy Huskies.
Perry bullied his way to 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, and No. 2 Bennett outscored No. 4 Olean 34-18 over the final 11 game minutes en route to an 87-71 triumph in the Section 6 Class B1 championship on Saturday afternoon.
The loss ended another fine season for the Huskies, who crushed a pair of opponents (East Aurora, Buffalo East) on the way to yet another title game appearance, but were denied a second-straight B-1 championship under coach Tim Kolasinski.
“WHEN we showed up on the court and we walked out there, you could see that there was no exaggeration on their roster (listing), and that made it real,” Kolasinski said of Bennett. “If I’m being honest, I think that we probably looked out there and said, ‘wow, this is going to be a really difficult game.’
“But that’s why I’m so proud, because we did take a punch and we regrouped. And we said, ‘hey, we can play. We may not have their size, but we can play.’ The way that we battled … I’m just tremendously proud of the effort.”
Down 10 almost off the bat, Olean realized that what might work against a CCAA West I foe -- a hard-nosed man-to-man defense and full court press -- wasn’t going to work against the Tigers. And so it switched to zone, and did a fantastic job with it, holding Bennett to 12 second-quarter points after surrendering 25 in the first.
Then, too, the generally 3-point-reliant Huskies became much more aggressive offensively, and from the middle of the second quarter through the midway point of the third, they beat Bennett to the basket almost at will.
SENIOR guard Jason Brooks, who, at times, was the best player on the floor, led that charge, totaling 20 points, including eight in Olean’s second-quarter run. Behind its fearless and ferocious point guard were three other double-digit scorers -- Stephen Hoffman (16 points, four treys), McClain (15) and Zion James (13).
By the fourth quarter, though, its zone began to falter.
Bennett went on a 13-2 run, which bridged the final two periods, to reclaim control. And over the final eight minutes, the Huskies couldn’t quite keep Bennett -- and Perry, in particular -- off the offensive glass, where they converted a bevy of second-chance opportunities to put the game out of reach.
“I thought we were fairly effective for awhile,” Kolasinksi said of the zone, “and then as the game went on into that later third quarter, into the fourth quarter, really, they just took control of the boards.
“It’s kind of backbreaking when you’re forcing contested shots and they’re missing those shots, but you’re unable to get the rebound, and in a way, it almost becomes their best offense. The flip side of that is not only are they scoring on those rebounds, but that’s also taking away chances for us to score in transition, which I thought worked for us in the second quarter.”
OLEAN actually eclipsed its season scoring average (68.2) by three points. But, on this day, there was too much talent on the other side, as the 6-foot-4 duo of Jerrold Skillon, who had a big first-half baseline dunk, and Lebrun Northington, added 19 and 17, respectively for the Tigers (12-3).
“You look at the numbers in the second half for us,” Kolasinski said. “For an average high school game, we scored 16 and 16 … 32 in a half would usually be a pretty decent game for us. But to not get those rebounds (down the stretch) … and not only did they get them, but they converted them.
“It wasn’t for a lack of effort. The effort was there today, from start to finish.”
For the second-straight season, the Huskies made something out of nothing, losing their first three games before winning 10-straight, claiming another league title and shooting and defending their way to another championship game appearance.
It’s just, this time, it happened to run into a Class B buzzsaw.
“It would have been really easy at a couple of junctures in that game to just say, ‘hey, this team’s bigger, stronger, quicker, this is just not going to be our day,’” said Kolasinski, whose Huskies finished 12-5. “But we obviously didn’t do that. That’s a combination of, they want to do it for each other and, in some ways, they feel like they have so much support from each other that it just keeps them going.”