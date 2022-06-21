WEBSTER — After a scorching 8-1 start, the Olean Oilers hit their first little lull of the year, dropping three of five games over a four-day stretch. That culminated with a tough-to-swallow setback on Monday, falling to Genesee 12-11 after holding a 10-2 lead through five innings.
Olean bounced back in emphatic fashion on Tuesday, however, traveling 120 miles to Basket Road Facility and earning a New York Collegiate Baseball League doubleheader sweep of Rochester.
The Oilers edged the Ridgemen in Game 1, 3-2, before winning the nightcap, 6-3, both in seven innings. And they secured those triumphs, their 11th and 12th of the season, primarily with strong pitching. Both starters provided a solid five innings of work, as Liam Devine (St. Bonaventure) surrendered two runs on four hits while striking out six with two walks in the opener and Kyle Blunt (D’Youville) allowed just one unearned run on three hits while fanning four with a walk in the nightcap.
In Game 1, Blaise Zeiders went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple, Mitchell Grosch had a hit and a groundout RBI and Otto-Eldred product Cole Sebastian continued his hot streak with an RBI single in the first. Olean (12-4) took a 3-0 lead with runs in the first, third and fifth innings and held off a Ridgemen rally after they had scored in the fifth and sixth to make it 3-2.
Stan Zagrodnik (2 runs) and Casey O’Bryan also had two hits for the Oilers. Braden Petty and Jeff Pawlik both singled and drove in a run for Rochester. Corbin Foy tossed two spotless innings of relief to secure the low-scoring win for Olean.
In the nightcap, after a scoreless first three innings, coach Andrew White’s team was fueled by a four-run fourth, which featured a two-run single from Luke Roggenburk, a run on a Taiga Sakuma sacrifice fly and another on a wild pitch. Olean got two more in the fifth on a ground rule two-run double from A.J. Vigliotti and again held on after the Ridgemen made a bit of a push in the later innings.
Roggenburk finished 2-for-3 with a run and Cole Sebastian doubled and scored twice. Eli Steadman tripled and drove in a run and Mike Kelly had two hits and an RBI for the Ridgemen (5-9).
Tuesday’s doubleheader capped a grueling stretch of seven games in five days for the Oilers. Olean will now get two days off before returning to action on Friday at home against Hornell (7 o’clock).