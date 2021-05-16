NIAGARA FALLS — It was what the Olean 1854 FC soccer team figured most contests would be in its first year in the Championship Division:
Close.
In the end, however, Olean did just enough to come out on top.
Kwame Oduro broke a scoreless tie 25 minutes into the second half off a corner kick from Caleh Holmes and Holmes (Cuba-Rushford) later added an insurance marker to lift Olean to a 2-0 triumph over Niagara FC in a Week 2 Buffalo and District Soccer League matchup at Niagara Falls High School on Sunday.
Joe Magro (Olean) assisted on Holmes’ goal while Conner Golley (Allegany-Limestone) made eight saves to preserve the shutout for 1854 FC. Olean moved to 2-0 and will play its home-opener this Sunday against the Rangers at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Complex.
“The game was pretty competitive with us being able to keep an edge on controlling (things),” player/coach Pete Coate said. “The game was tied 0-0 at half with us starting to impose ourselves more toward the end of the half. (Eventually), we were able to break the deadlock on a great finish by Kwame.
“Overall, Niagara was able to manufacture a few chances, but for the most part our back line of Steve (DeGroff, Allegany-Limestone), Alex (Surprise), Jack (Snyder, Ellicottville), Rob (Wight, Cuba-Rushford), and Conner were able to keep them from getting good looks on net and lead us to our first clean sheet of the year.”