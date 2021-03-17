SALAMANCA — The Olean High boys basketball team put the finishing touches on a league championship Wednesday, pulling away from Salamanca to win its eighth straight CCAA West I game.
Leading 25-23 at halftime, Olean outscored Salamanca 35-23 in the second half for a 60-46 victory.
In total, the Huskies (10-3, 8-2) have won 10 straight, including their final eight league games, after an 0-3 start. Olean concludes its regular season Friday at Williamsville East.
“They played 32 minutes of really good defense,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said of Olean. “We did a good job of playing our game in the first half, controlling the pace. We wanted to keep it low-scoring.”
Jason Brooks led the Huskies with 21 points while Kaleb Ramadhan had 12 points and Zion James scored 11 points.
For Salamanca (6-7, 4-6), Jarod White had a double-double of 18 points and 18 rebounds. Lucas McKenna dished out four assists and Lucus Brown had six rebounds and three assists.
“We turned the ball over 30 times the first time we played them and we had 15 tonight,” Bennett said, “so we did a much better job against their pressure but we weren’t able to sustain our defensive effort for 32 minutes. We had a couple stretches in the second half where they got us in transition and hit a couple key jump shots. Credit them, their defense was outstanding. We did a lot of good things and made a lot of improvements from the first time that we played them. But ultimately we didn’t get the job done and that’s disappointing.”
BOYS
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 62, Falconer/CV 26
CATTARAUGUS — Josh Halterman scored 16 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and John Visnesky racked up 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals to power Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Gage Furl added five assists and three steals while Elijah Perkins chipped in eight rebounds and four blocks, and the duo combined for another 17 points for the Timberwolves (8-5).
Nick Erickson had 14 points for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (0-13).
GIRLS
NON-LEAGUE
Portville 62, Ellicottville 39
ELLICOTTVILLE — Lillian Bentley totaled 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks as Portville secured a season sweep of Ellicottville.
Mallory Welty (4 assists) and Mia Welty (4 assists, 3 steals) posted 12 and 10 points, respectively, while Mia Hlasnick added seven helpers and three steals and Caleigh Zollinger chipped in six boards for the Panthers (11-4).
Up 14-11 after the first quarter, Portville used a 19-9 second-quarter to take control and a 21-5 third frame to put the game away. Emilee Ruiz had 13 points for Ellicottville, which finished the regular season 11-3.
BOYS AT SALAMANCA Olean (60)
James 4 1-1 11, McClain 3 1-3 8, Brooks 9 1-2 21, Potter 3 0-0 6, Ramadhan 5 0-0 12, Kratts 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 5-8 60.
Salamanca (46)
McKenna 4 0-0 9, Pond 3 2-2 8, Maybee 1 0-0 2, Brown 3 0-0 7, Har. Hoag 1 0-0 2, White 7 4-10 18. Totals: 19 6-12 46. Olean 8 25 44 60 Salamanca 8 23 35 46
Three-point goals: Olean 7 (James 2, Brooks 2, Ramadhan 2, McClain); Salamanca 2 (Brown, McKenna). Total fouls: Olean 8, Salamanca 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Olean won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Falconer/CV (26)
Erickson 5 1-2 14, Bautista 0 0-2 0, Swanson 3 0-0 6, Wood 1 0-0 2, Dove 1 0-0 2, Stahlman 1 0-2 2. Totals: 11 1-6 26.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (62)
Colton 0 2-2 2, Allen 1 0-0 2, Savidge 3 0-0 6, Perkins 3 0-0 8, Volk 3 2-3 8, Furl 4 0-0 9, Halterman 6 1-2 16, Visnesky 4 2-2 11. Totals: 24 7-9 62. F/CV 6 10 21 26 C-LV 22 35 50 62
Three-point goals: F/CV 3 (Erickson); C-LV 7 (Perkins 2, Furl, Halterman 3, Visnesky). Total fouls: F/CV 7, C-LV 6. Fouled out:
None.
GIRLS AT ELLICOTTVILLE Portville (62)
Kosinski 1 0-0 2, Welty 4 3-6 12, Hlasnick 2 1-2 5, Mi. Welty 4 0-0 10, Zollinger 2 0-0 4, Keim 0 2-2 2, Sickels 1 0-0 2, Lyle 1 0-0 2, Tkacik 2 0-0 4, Bentley 7 5-6 19. Totals: 24 11-16 62.
Ellicottville (39)
Alexander 1 1-4 4, Clark 3 0-0 6, Ruiz 5 2-2 13, Rowland 2 2-2 8, Tomsick 1 1-2 3, Hadley 1 0-0 2, Sexton 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 6-10 39. Portville 14 33 54 62 Ellicottville 11 20 25 39
Three-point goals: Portville 3 (Ma. Welty, Mi. Welty 2); Eville 5 (Alexander, Ruiz, Rowland 2, Sexton). Total fouls: Portville 11, Eville 17. Fouled out: None.