OLEAN — On a night when Olean High’s football team had to win to clinch a berth in the Section 6 Class B playoffs, the game came down to the two quarterbacks.
The Huskies’ Railey Silvis accounted for all four of their touchdowns, edging Albion’s Amari Jones by one, as Olean prevailed, 26-21, Friday night at Bradner Stadium.
With the victory, coach Phil Vecchio’s team won its third straight in improving to 3-1 in this abortive season and set up a possible back-to-back square-off with Pioneer.
Olean, in B-2, hosts the Panthers next Friday on Senior Night, but if the Panthers, unbeaten in B-1, finish first, those two teams would meet in a sectional semifinal in Yorkshire the following week.
SILVIS, a junior, had a glittering night for the Huskies, rushing for three touchdowns (14, 12 and 1 yard) and connected with senior Jason Brooks, in his first year of football, for a 34-yard scoring throw.
He finished 6-of-14 passing for 70 yards and rushed 14 times for 81.
Jones, a sophomore, threw for touchdowns of 10 and 13 yards to Tyler Gibson and Javon Jones, respectively, and rushed for a 10-yard score.
The Albion QB went 14-of-22 for 227 yards through the air and rushed 14 times for 43 more.
OF COURSE, Olean seemed to have the game in hand early, taking a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and holding a 26-7 margin at intermission.
But the Huskies didn’t score again and Albion (1-2 league) mustered two fourth-quarter touchdowns and failed to cover an onside kick with a minute remaining in a bid for the winning TD.
“We do not make anything easy,” said Vecchio, who was 0-4 against Albion before last night. “But, hey, we’ll take it. We’re thrilled with the victory.”
What made Amari Jones so tough?
“No. 1, the threat running the ball … he evades the rush a couple of times and brings guys up and throws it over the top. He’s really quite a player for them,” Vecchio admitted.
“Give credit to them, it was 26-7 with a long bus ride home and they could have folded up but they hung right in there.”
Of course, all three of Olean’s wins have been nailbiters, beating Albion preceded by victories over Dunkirk (14-8) and Depew (28-23).
“For us it’s been a case of two different halves each time, where we had to hang on,” Vecchio said.
Despite Silvis’ big game, a major factor in Olean’s triumph was the running game by two seniors as Nick Pantuso had 103 yards on a dozen carries while Aidem Nenno added 11 for 69.
However, Pantuso left the game in the third quarter and didn’t return
“It was an ankle (injury) and that scared me,” Vecchio said. “He’s a tough kid and it could be a couple of weeks (before a return).”
As for Silvis, he added, “Railey’s a tough kid too … he throws a great ball and runs our offense. He’s a threat and a really good player for us.”
Especially Friday night.