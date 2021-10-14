For both the Olean and Bolivar-Richburg football teams, it’s time to put winning streaks to test against top-ranked opponents.
For the Huskies, winners of their last three after an 0-3 start, Iroquois — the Buffalo News’ top-ranked small school in Western New York — is set to visit Bradner Stadium tonight in a crucial Section 6 Class B South matchup.
Olean last faced Iroquois in a sectional semifinal last spring. In that game, the Huskies could not keep up, especially after an injury to quarterback Railey Silvis, and lost 46-15.
“Well, it’s different kids and a different year,” Olean coach Phil Vecchio said of the rematch. “Certainly the kids from last year remember what went on and how that game got away from us. I do believe that we moved the ball awfully well on them ... our pass defense certainly wasn't very good that game, they seemed to score at will, but obviously that's been a big point of concern for us this week is working on our pass defense. They do throw the ball probably about 50% of the time, they've got a really outstanding quarterback, their no-huddle calling stuff at the line.”
But Iroquois (6-0, 4-0) remains a major roadblock for any team looking to go far in Class B, as evidenced by its top ranking and victories over West Seneca East and Pioneer the last two weeks. Iroquois quarterback Trey Kleitz has thrown for nearly 1,400 yards so far with 19 touchdowns and just one interception. His top receiver, Nate McGoldrick, leads the team with 544 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
"We definitely have our work cut out for us,” Vecchio added. “They've had really good, close games the last two weeks, they seem to find a way to win at the end. That has a lot to do with senior leadership for them and the confidence that they've been there and done that before.”
Vengeance is far from the only thing in play for the Huskies: the final two weeks of the season should have a major impact on playoff seeding. Sitting third in B South at 3-1 in league play, Olean plays first-place Iroquois and fourth-place Pioneer (2-2) in its final two games. The top two teams in the division earn home playoff openers, while third and fourth play at B North schools in the quarterfinals.
Vecchio drew a connection for his team to the Buffalo Bills, who made the most of their chance at avenging a playoff loss last week. But instead of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Huskies play the Iroquois Chiefs, and a high-flying passing offense.
"The Bills, we talked about, had a trap game with the Texans, (with) the Chiefs coming up next," Vecchio said, "and we knew that Lake Shore was 0-4 and we had to go up there and take care of business. It took us a half to figure it out, but we finally did. Then we talked about they're the Iroquois Chiefs and the Bills played the Chiefs this week and the Bills made them beat 'em by staying in that two-high (safety) look and make them go short chunks instead of the deep ball, and they possessed the ball on offense and kept it away from them a little bit.
"So we've been talking to them about ball control and don't let them get us deep. Those are kind of the keys."
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG hasn’t lost since Week 1, but will face the last unbeaten team in Section 5 Class D this weekend. The Wolverines (5-1) play Oakfield-Alabama/Elba (6-0) in a 1 p.m. home kickoff.
Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, which averages 49.6 points per game, is coming off its closest contest of the season, a 24-7 victory over Avon.
B-R coach Steve Smith has maintained a ‘week at a time’ approach all season, so the Wolverines don’t consider this week to be any more important than the last.
“I think our approach has been just like the other six games this year,” he said. “Every game is a big game for us because that's the game we get to play this week. And we tried to let them know in order to be in the position we're in, we had to approach each week that way. This game's important and this game matters and so far we've responded pretty well to that. But it's tough not to look at the standings and see where Oakfield is and watch them on film and realize how good they are. It obviously is going to be a tough one but we're heading out there on Saturday to give it our best shot.”
B-R is one of three teams in Class D a game behind O-A/Elba at 5-1, but based on sectional points index, the Wolverines are fourth. The points system considers the strength of each team’s victories, incentivising wins over stronger opponents.
“We could be anywhere from sixth to probably second, you just don’t know,” Smith said of potential playoff seeding. “Not only do you have to take care of business on your own, but you’re hoping that some of the teams you’ve beaten pick up wins.”
The Wolverines finished last season on a three-game win streak but could not secure a playoff spot in the shortened postseason. After a 7-0 loss to Alexander in Week 1, the Wolverines (5-1) started another streak through last week’s 9-7 win at Caledonia-Mumford. The Wolverines have outscored opponents by an average of 28.1-5.0. Trent Sibble and Lloyd Kinnicutt have both earned Section 5 Class D Defensive Player of the Week honors.
“We were hoping with most of our guys back we could continue to play at a high level,” Smith said. “We’ve been able to run the ball, our offensive line has really played well and defensively, on the season, we’re not giving up much.
“I think just by having some success it just keeps building for us and we look forward to the next opportunity, which is Oakfield. It will be quite a test but we understand if you’re going to have success in sectionals this is the kind of team you’ll have to beat.”
B-R already wrapped up playoff qualification by securing a spot in the top eight in the class.
“Now it’s a matter of can we keep up with Oakfield,” Smith said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us. They're an outstanding team.”
O-A/Elba is ranked fourth in the state in Class D, while B-R is 13th. Smith said the Aggies’ look like that kind of team on tape.
“What we see is a team that’s executed in all three phrases,” he said. “Their special teams are solid, their kicker excellent. Their defense doesn’t give up a lot and they score 50 points a game. They don’t turn the ball over much. They’re well-coached.
“Their program is really solid and they deserve the state ranking that they have. They certainly have earned (it) and they played that way. We’re going to have to play our best and not make many mistakes because they jump on them.”