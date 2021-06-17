OLEAN — On June 1, the Olean High softball team had enough pitching, but not hitting.
Consequently, it was blanked by Dunkirk, 3-0.
Seventeen days later, the Huskies had a sufficient amount of both. And this time, they got their payback.
Kiley Anastasia tossed seven strong innings and Olean produced enough offense over the fourth and fifth innings to top the Marauders, 5-3, in a CCAA I West rematch on Thursday night.
Anastasia fanned nine while scattering just four hits and four walks in a complete-game effort. She and Makenna Pancio each had two hits, including a double for the Huskies, who won their final two contests to finish the regular season with a winning (7-6 record).
Tied at 1, the Huskies plated two runs in each of the fourth and fifth frames to take leads of 3-1 and 5-2 before surrendering one more run in the sixth.
Ashley Gotowka fanned 10 while allowing eight hits and a walk in a tough-luck loss while Alyssa Salerno posted two hits for Dunkirk.
“We played pretty well tonight against a solid Dunkirk team,” Olean coach Steve Anastasia said. “We like the way we have been playing the last two games (including Wednesday’s 7-6 victory over Southwestern) leading into the playoffs. Hopefully we are getting hot at the right time.”
CCAA I WEST
Fredonia 5, Allegany-Limestone 2
FREDONIA — Allegany-Limestone nearly pulled out the road win after falling to Fredonia 15-2 earlier in the year.
Trailing 2-0 after the fourth, the Gators tied it in the top of the fifth, but Fredonia plated three more runs in the bottom half before hanging on.
Kelsey Shea went 2-for-3 while Gianna DeRose singled and drove in a run for the Gators (3-13). Kourtney Magara added a 2-for-4 effort as A-L was narrowly outhit, 12-9.
CCAA I EAST
Portville 13, Salamanca 0, 5 inn.
PORTVILLE — Mallory Welty racked up 11 strikeouts and issued just two walks while throwing a no-hitter to key Portville.
Olivia Emley went 3-for-3 while driving in three runs and scoring once and Mia Hlasnick was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBI for the Panthers (14-1), who won for the fourth day in a row to close the regular season.
Felecia Capito went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in the win.
Salamanca finished the regular season 5-6.
Ellicottville 10, West Valley 1
ELLICOTTVILLE — Courtney Sexton struck out eight and issued just two walks in a complete-game three-hitter for Ellicottville.
Sexton and Jocelyn Wyatt both went 2-for-4 with a double for the Eagles, who finished the regular season 11-3. Colleen Keller (13 hits, 2 walks, 6 strikeouts) took the loss for West Valley (1-12).