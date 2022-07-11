PORTVILLE — Perhaps it was because they had gotten so much better defensively.
Maybe it was due to finding their chemistry later in the tournament.
Or maybe, with six players back from last year’s championship team, it merely took a couple of games to locate the individual confidence that would inevitably come.
Whatever it was, the Olean 8-10 All-Stars managed to turn the tide on Wellsville in the last couple days. Back on June 26, Olean had a rough go of it against its Allegany County foe, falling 12-1 in the opening game of the district tournament. That forced Olean to fight through the other side of the bracket, which it did successfully, and set up a scenario in which it would have to win not one, but two games for the championship.
Check and check.
Olean got back on even footing last Saturday, topping Wellsville 10-5 in Game 1. Two days later, it produced a dominant win of its own, downing Wellsville 13-0 in four innings and completing its comeback quest for the New York State District 2 Little League baseball title.
What was the difference between June 26 and now?
“In our Saturday game, Wellsville pitched, I don’t want to say everybody, but they went through four or five pitchers,” Olean head coach Chris Woodring said. “The pitcher they started on Saturday started again today and I think the kids, just having played them on Saturday, and having faced that pitcher, the timing was there and they just started hitting the ball.
“We had an inside-the-park home run and a couple errors on their part that really helped us advance on the bases.”
BRAYDEN Cook went 2-for-3 with a double and the plate and also earned the complete-game pitching victory for Olean, striking out six while allowing just three hits on 52 pitches in four innings. Micah Johnson provided the big bat, going 3-for-4 with the inside-the-park home run and a triple and also reaching on an error and scoring four runs.
Beckham Myers was 2-for-3 with a double and Gavin Woodring chipped in an RBI single for Olean.
Of leading Olean to another District 2 8-10 banner, the elder Woodring said: “It’s the first time (coaching) for me, so it was very exciting. They’re just an enjoyable group of kids to coach and work with; all of them are coachable and all of them are willing to learn. I think that’s really what made our run able to happen.”
Olean jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and extended it to 9-0 by the end of the third. It then put the game away with a five-run fourth, triggering the 10-run mercy rule after the bottom half and sealing the championship.
Woodring said you could see a tangible growth in his team over the last 15 days.
“They were a confident group (to begin with), with six back from last year,” he said. “A big percentage of the team went up and had confidence and could make plays. We had some kids today catching fly balls to the outfield that can sometimes be a big struggle.
“I think that was another significant aspect to the success, is the outfield was catching fly balls. We had four balls put in play that were caught, Brayden pitched tremendously and we hit the ball well. It was a dominant game, it really was.”
Added assistant coach Mike Lyons, “Our fielding was totally different from the first game. They just meshed together after that first game a lot better.”
For Wellsville, James Rhodes doubled and Brayden Geffers singled. Olean will now represent District 2 in the sectional tournament, which will begin with a doubleheader Saturday at noon in Penfield.