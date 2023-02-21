SPRINGVILLE — Much like it did at various points throughout the regular season, the Olean High girls basketball team struggled to generate offense in its playoff opener on Tuesday night.
The Huskies, in fact, despite one of their highest individual quarters, turned in their third-lowest scoring output of the season. This time, however, it didn’t matter. That’s what happens when you allow a mere 10 — yes, 10 — points to your opponent.
Leah Williams again kept her team afloat from a production standpoint, logging 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Olean rode that strong defensive effort to a 27-10 triumph in a Class B1 first round matchup.
“It was ugly,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker acknowledged. But still, the Huskies managed to avenge a 40-34 non-league loss to Springville/WV from the regular season and advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals, where they’ll meet No. 3 Depew.
Eleventh-seeded Olean (9-11) had quarters of three, two and four points, while No. 6 Springville (11-10) went zero, three, four, three. The difference was Olean’s 18-3 second quarter, which was spurred by its press and gave the Huskies a commanding 21-3 advantage. Olean held S/WV leading scorers Reese Owens and Elaina Bond to a combined one point. That helped to offset the fact the Huskies shot just 18 percent from the field.
“When you shoot 18 percent from the field, you’re not gonna score many points,” Olean coach Chelsea Bowker acknowledged. “So we really had to rely heavily on our defense tonight, and we played really well defensively.
“We shut down their leading scorer, so we did our job there. But the ball wasn’t falling for us, so we had to pick it up on the defensive end. Our press looked good in the first half — 18 points is probably one of our best quarter of the year, so we showed we can do it. In the second half, we relaxed some, played some different combinations, but stayed on top.”
The Huskies will now get their crack at the third-seeded Wildcats, which knocked them out of last year’s playoffs in the B-1 semifinals.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENTCLASS B2 FIRST ROUND Allegany-Limestone 62, Medina 41MEDINA — Maddie Callen racked up 18 points and 20 rebounds and Allegany-Limestone made the most of its two-hour drive north, knocking off No. 8 Medina in convincing fashion.
Liza Giardini and Maddie Kahm added 12 and 10 points, respectively, for the ninth-seeded Gators (5-16), combining to hit four treys. Addie Fisher chipped in six steals while Taylor Foster had five rebounds.
A-L went off for 22 first-quarter points to take control, getting scoring from six different players, and outscored Medina (6-14) 34-18 over the middle two quarters to bring a commanding 25-point advantage (56-31) into the fourth. The Gators finished the night a solid 15-of-18 at the free throw line, led by an 8-of-10 effort from Callen.
“We came out strong tonight,” said A-L coach Andrea Darrow, whose team will now face top-seeded Eden (17-3) in Friday’s quarterfinals. “We got a good win on the road in the playoffs. Now we have to prepare for the next.”
Rylee VanNostrand scored a game-high 22 points for Medina.
Salamanca 49, Newfane 16NEWFANE — Bella Wolfe registered 17 points as No. 11 Salamanca earned a dominant road win over sixth-seeded Newfane.
Five others added between four and nine points in a balanced effort for the Warriors (8-13). Salamanca trailed 11-9 entering the second quarter after allowing 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, to Anna Chunco. But it clamped down from there, allowing just five points the rest of the way (inlcuding a scoreless fourth quarter), and used an initial 16-3 burst to bring a double-digit lead into halftime. The Warriors will play at No. 3 Southwestern (14-5) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
“I thought we were in full control tonight from the tip off against a very athletic Newfane team,” Salamanca coach Joe Hinman said. “We played smart and disciplined on defense and took care of the ball for the most part on offense.
“I figured our length and size was going to give them some problems. It was a special win, but I told the girls to not be satisfied because our work isn’t done yet. The true test will be Friday night at Southwestern.”
AT SPRINGVILLE Olean (27)
Campbell 2 0-2 4, Burt 1 0-0 2, Fayson 1 0-0 2, Kratts 1 1-2 4, Williams 5 2-2 14, Malloy 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 4-8 27.
Springville/WV (10)
Perkins 0 1-2 1, Gartler 2 1-2 5, Owens 0 1-2 1, C. Lester 1 1-2 3. Totals: 3 4-8 10. Olean 3 21 23 27 Springville 0 3 7 10
Three-point goals: Olean 3 (Kratts, Williams 2); S/WV (none). Total fouls: Olean 11, S/WV 17. Fouled out:
None.
AT NEWFANE Salamanca (49)
K. Crouse 3 0-4 7, M. Crouse 3 1-1 7, Monahan 2 0-0 5, Wolfe 8 1-4 17, Oakes 2 0-0 4, McComber 3 3-4 9. Totals: 21 5-13 49.
Newfane (16)
Boyer 0 1-4 1, Chunco 5 0-0 13, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Bowers 0 0-0 0, Stopa 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 1-4 16. Salamanca 9 25 41 49 Newfane 11 14 16 16
Three-point goals: Sala. 2 (K. Crouse, Monahan); Newfane 3 (Chunco). Total fouls: Sala. 11, Newfane 14. Fouled out:
None.
AT MEDINA Allegany-Limestone (62)
Callen 5 8-10 18, Giardini 4 2-2 12, Fisher 2 0-0 4, Herzog 3 2-2 9, Klice 2 0-0 4, Crawford 1 0-0 2, Foster 1 0-0 2, Frederick 0 1-2 1, Kahm 3 2-2 10. Totals: 21 15-18 62.
Medina (41)
Moss 1 1-2 3, VanNostrand 9 3-7 22, Poler 1 0-0 2, Baity 4 0-0 8, Hill 2 0-2 4, Anelli 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 4-13 41. A-L 22 36 56 62 Medina 13 24 31 41
Three-point goals: A-L 5 (Giardini 2, Herzog, Kahm 2); Medina 1 (VanNostrand). Total fouls: A-L 15, Medina 14. Fouled out: None.