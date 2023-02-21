SPRINGVILLE — Much like it did at various points throughout the regular season, the Olean High girls basketball team struggled to generate offense in its playoff opener on Tuesday night.

The Huskies, in fact, despite one of their highest individual quarters, turned in their third-lowest scoring output of the season. This time, however, it didn’t matter. That’s what happens when you allow a mere 10 — yes, 10 — points to your opponent.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social