WELLSVILLE — The Olean High boys basketball team, after an already up-and-down start to its season, was missing two starters.
Beyond that, it was taking on a tough Wellsville squad that had opened the year 5-0, with those victories coming by an average of 17 points per game … and doing so on the road. But even amid perhaps its most challenging circumstances to date, the Huskies found away.
Jack DeRose and Thomas Bates each racked up 22 points and Olean used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Wellsville, 61-53, in an intersectional non-league matchup on Wednesday night.
Olean (3-2) had a two-point lead at halftime and was tied through the third quarter. But in one of its best frames of the early going, it outscored the Lions 22-14 over the final eight minutes to secure the win. DeRose and Bates accounted for their production in different ways, with the former connecting on nine field goals, including three 3-pointers, and Bates knocking down an impressive 14-of-16 at the free throw line on his own.
Bates went 8-of-9 from the stripe as part of that fourth quarter and Cade Anastasia scored seven of his 10 points in the period to help keep the Huskies in front. But for everything they managed offensively, this one came down to defense and rebounding.
“To be honest, it feels really good,” OHS coach Tim Kolasinski said of the win. “We had two kids out with illness, and so the guys that played just really stepped up and gutted it out.”
He went on, “Defensively, our guys did a great job. (Wellsville) has a couple nice big post players. (Logan) Dunbar is their go-to guy inside, and he had a nice game, but we really worked hard to make them have to work for everything they got.
“That was very beneficial for us, and it slowed the pace of the game a little bit, which was okay for us. But at the same time, I thought we did a really nice job on the boards. We’re undersized, but we did a nice job on the defensive glass.”
In a tight game throughout, Olean also held a big advantage at the free throw line, making 15-of-17 as a team to Wellsville’s 4-of-8 effort. Of those who made a difference in the absence of two starters, Kolasinski added, “It’s not going to show up in the box score, but in terms of defense and just offensively helping to move the ball, we got big contributions from Sullivan Hoffman and Dwayne Motley; Dwayne was really imperative in terms of rebounding. And we got key minutes off the bench from Keegan Evans.”
Dunbar finished with 21 points for Wellsville.
IACNew Life Christian 38, Falk School 36SOUTH WALES — Jefferson Issah piled up 24 points, 23 rebounds and seven steals to key New Life to a tight win at Gow School.
Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for New Life (3-2). NLC brought a 29-21 lead into the final quarter and led by eight with 40 seconds remaining before hanging on.
“It was a really hard-fought game and we were to get a decent lead in the fourth quarter and just had to hold on,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “We had a couple turnovers. I think we still had a hangover (from Saturday’s Franklinville Tournament championship loss to the host Panthers, when NLC was up six with six minutes to go, but couldn’t hang on). We’re learning how to close games the hard way.”
Noah Robinson had 14 points for Falk.
NON-LEAGUEAllegany-Limestone 55, Randolph 46ALLEGANY — Anthony DeCapua registered 17 points and eight rebounds and Allegany-Limestone used a pivotal second quarter to remain unbeaten and secure a key non-league triumph.
Andrew Giardini notched 10 points and six rebounds and Carson Kwiatkowski scored 11 points for the Gators (4-0). After a fast-paced first quarter in which A-L held a 19-18 lead, the Gators used a 20-14 second quarter to bring a seven-point cushion into the break. That proved critical as the teams engaged in a defensive-minded battle the rest of the way, with A-L outscoring the Cardinals 6-4 over the final eight minutes to seal it.
Gabe Ramadhan chipped in a team-best six assists and five rebounds while Gavin Truman pulled down eight boards for A-L. And after three wins of 24, 29 and 25 points, the Gators provided proof that they can also win the close ones, pulling out a win after leading by seven entering the fourth quarter.
Jaiden Huntington drained six 3s en route to 24 points and Carson Conley had 13 points for the Cardinals, who had only three players reach the scoring column.
Bolivar-Richburg 56, Portville 39BOLIVAR — Landon Barkley drained four treys en route to 16 points and also grabbed five rebounds to key Bolivar-Richburg.
Aydin Sisson notched 13 points, four assists and a pair of steals and Evan Pinney (2 assists) posted 12 points, four boards and three steals for the Wolverines, still unbeaten at 5-0. David Baldwin grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
B-R held the Panthers to just 17 first-half points (in a 32-17 lead) and made seven 3s.
“I was especially happy with how we played defense, because that kind of led into our offense,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said. “Guys did a nice job of rotating and getting out in transition on steals and rebounds. I was happy with how we were able to defend the ball and lead that to offense rather than setting up in the half court every time and grinding out possessions.
“That made it easy to spread around, and a lot of guys did some good things tonight.”
Aidan DeFazio had 14 points for Portville (0-5).
AT BOLIVAR Portville (39)
Wilson 1 0-0 3, Faulkner 3 0-0 6, DeFazio 5 2-2 14, Van Sickle 1 0-0 2, Obergfell 2 0-0 4, Isaman 1 5-6 7, Young 1 1-2 3. Totals: 14 8-10 39.
Bolivar-Richburg (56)
A. Sisson 5 3-6 13, Barkley 5 2-2 16, Karnuth 2 0-2 4, Baldwin 4 0-1 8, Pinney 3 4-4 12, Margeson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 9-15 56. Portville 8 17 27 39 B-R 17 32 48 56
Three-point goals: PCS 3 (Wilson, DeFazio 2); B-R 7 (Barkley 4, Pinney 2, Margeson). Total fouls: PCS 15, B-R 8. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Bolivar-Richburg, 56-41.
AT WELLSVILLE Olean (61)
Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Motley 2 0-0 5, DeRose 9 1-1 22, Anastasia 4 0-0 10, Bates 4 14-16 22. Totals: 20 15-17 61.
Wellsville (53)
Costello 3 0-0 8, Riley 4 0-2 9, Brockway 1 0-0 3, Billings 1 0-0 3, Vogel 3 0-0 7, Dunbar 8 4-5 21, Howard 1 0-1 2. Totals: 21 4-8 53. Olean 15 26 39 61 Wellsville 10 24 39 53
Three-point goals: Olean 6 (Motley, DeRose 3, Anastasia 2); Wells. 7 (Costello 2, Riley, Brockway, Billings, Dunbar, Vogel). Total fouls: Olean 10, Wells. 15. Fouled out:
Dunbar (W).
JV:
Olean, 50-36.
AT ALLEGANY Randolph (46)
Hind 4 1-2 9, Conley 5 2-3 13, Huntington 8 2-2 24, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Kelly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-7 46.
Allegany-Limestone (55)
Ramadhan 3 0-0 6, DeCapua 6 3-4 17, Kwiatkowski 4 0-0 11, Frederick 2 0-0 5, Truman 2 2-2 6, Giardini 3 4-4 10. Totals: 20 9-10 55. Randolph 18 32 42 46 A-L 19 39 49 55
Three-point goals: Randolph 7 (Huntington 6, Conley); A-L 6 (DeCapua 2, Kwiatkowski 3, Frederick). Total fouls: Randolph 12, A-L 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT SOUTH WALES New Life Christian (38)
Issah 8 8-20 24, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 3 6-9 12, Allen 1 0-0 2, Botchway 0 0-0 0, Quampah 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 14-29 38.
Falk School (36)
Robinson 6 2-10 14, McGhee 5 0-0 10, Simmons 1 2-2 5, Shropshire 1 0-0 2, Goosby 1 0-0 3, Atkins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-12 36. New Life 8 21 29 38 Falk School 11 15 21 36
Three-point goals: NLC (none); Falk 2 (Simmons, Goosby). Total fouls: NLC 11, Falk 22. Fouled out: Shropshire (F), Goosby (F).