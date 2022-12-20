WELLSVILLE — The Olean High boys basketball team, after an already up-and-down start to its season, was missing two starters.

Beyond that, it was taking on a tough Wellsville squad that had opened the year 5-0, with those victories coming by an average of 17 points per game … and doing so on the road. But even amid perhaps its most challenging circumstances to date, the Huskies found away.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social