OLEAN — The Olean/Allegany-Limestone high school wrestling team earned four pins as it defeated Salamanca 60-18 in a CCAA Div. I dual Wednesday night.

Returning state qualifier Chris Bargy (189) started the match off with a pin and teammates Simon Clark (126), Noah Gallo (138) and Caine Degolier (145) also had pinfalls for OHS.

