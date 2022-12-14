OLEAN — The Olean/Allegany-Limestone high school wrestling team earned four pins as it defeated Salamanca 60-18 in a CCAA Div. I dual Wednesday night.
Returning state qualifier Chris Bargy (189) started the match off with a pin and teammates Simon Clark (126), Noah Gallo (138) and Caine Degolier (145) also had pinfalls for OHS.
“This was a very fun wrestling match for all,” OHS coach Clar Anderson said. “We started out with about 50 Olean youth wrestlers (ages 4-12) competing with around 30 Salamanca youth wrestlers. With six-to-nine matches going on at the same time there was much-controlled chaos, smiles and fun to be had by all. Parents, high school athletes and the coaches all enjoyed what were supposed to be pre-match activities that some would say stole the show.”
For Salamanca, Konner Spring (132) and Kasen Hardy (189) won by pin.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTYCanisteo-Greenwood 71, Fillmore/Keshequa 5CANISTEO — Canisteo-Greenwood rolled to win the dual, powered by five pins.
Connor McCaffrey (102), Cael Stewart (110), Mathias Sharp (126), Austin Hall (132) and Colton Havens (152) all won by pin for C-G. Gavin Bobb (138) won by technical fall over Kalen Beardsley.
Fillmore/Keshequa fell to 2-5 overall (1-2 in Allegany/Steuben County league).
CCAA DIVISION IIFrewsburg 52, Franklinville 18FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville’s Mickey Wozniak and Evan Leonard had the lone pins of the night for the Panthers
Wozniak defeated Frewsburg’s Kaave Logan at 132 and Leonard beat Quinlan Smathers at 172.
Frewsburg’s Russell Steward (152), Jamison Caldwell (215) and Brandon Francis (285) had pins for the Bears and Josh Burch won a major decision over Joey Harasta at 160.
Portville 40, Maple Grove 18PORTVILLE — Portville’s Riley Horsley, Samuel Zeigler and Cam Morrison all won contested matches to lead Portville (5-1, 1-0) to its first league dual victory.
Horsley (126) won a 16-8 decision over Jaxon Kraft. Zeigler (145) and Morrison (152) both had pins.
For Maple Grove, Matthias Kraft (132) had a pin while Mason Kraft took a 3-2 decision at 138 over Maxximus DeYoe and Matthew Trim (189) beat Hayden Emley by a 3-1 decision.
“I’m very happy with a few matches,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “At 126, Riley Horsley won the match against a kid he lost to in the Portville Tournament. And Hayden Emley had a good match against a kid he lost to by a bit (last time), he made it a tight match at 3-1.
“Samuel Zeigler had a nice pin and Cam Morrison with a nice fall. I’m very happy with the overall team effort. We got better from the last time we wrestled somebody.”
ECIC DIVISION IIIPioneer 60, Maryvale 9CHEEKTOWAGA — Led by five different wrestlers who won by pinfall, Pioneer improved to 2-0 in league duals (6-3 overall).
Aeddon Landphair won his 138-pound bout with John Smith just five seconds before going to a decision, at 5:55.
Xander Kirsch (145), Brandon Doyle (160), Brady Heckathorn (172) and Chris Howatt (285) all had pins as well.
“At 138 Aeddon Landphair had a great match, got us a pin there with five seconds left,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “At 172, Brady Heckathorn, another one of our senior captains, he won match No. 105 (for his career), which is significat because his father (Ben) had 104 wins for us, so he passed his father on our all-time list.”
For Maryvale, Cody Freyburger (126) had 5-3 win over Wyatt Opferbeck and Jacob Striejewske (132) also had a pin.
AT CHEEKTOWAGA Pioneer 60, Maryvale 9
102: double forfeit, 110: Grandits (P) forfeit, 118: Wright (P) forfeit, 126: Freyburger (M) 5-3 Opferbeck, 132: Striejewske (M) 1:24 Maid, 138: Landphair (P) 5:55 Smith, 145: Kirsch (P) 1:40 Havernick, 152: Dziekonski (P) forfeit, 160: Doyle (P) 1:00 Curtis, 172: Heckathorn (P) 1:09 Burke, 189*: Smith (P) forfeit, 215: Matheis (P) forfeit, 285: Howatt (P) 3:55 Shull.
AT OLEAN Olean/Allegany-Limestone 60, Salamanca 18
102: M. Hirliman (O) forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: D. Hirliman (O) forfeit, 126: Clark (O) :23 Seely, 132: K. Spring (S) pin Kinnard, 138: Gallo (O) 4:33 Jimerson, 145: Degolier (O) 1:55 George, 152: A. Spring (S) forfeit, 160: O’Dell (O) forfeit, 172: Kahm (O) forfeit, 189: Hardy (S) pin Ellman, 215: Feneran (P) forfeit, 285*: Bargy (O) 1:22 Breazeale.
AT PORTVILLE Portville 40, Maple Grove 18
102: double forfeit, 110: Tomlinson (MG) forfeit, 118: Muhyee (P) forfeit, 126*: Horsley (P) 16-8 J. Kraft, 132: Mat. Kraft (MG) 1:42 Dornan, 138: Mas. Kraft (MG) 3-2 DeYoe, 145: S. Zeigler (P) 1:36 Danielson, 152: Morrison (P) 1:36 Quattrone, 160: J. Zeigler (P) forfeit, 172: double forfeit, 189: Trim (MG) 3-1 Emley, 215: H. Chamberlain (P) forfeit, 285: I. Chamberlain (P) forfeit.
AT CANISTEO Canisteo-Greenwood 71, Fillmore/Keshequa 5
102: McCaffrey (CG) 1:45 Cotton, 110: Stewart (CG) 1:02 Howe, 118: Depew-Cappadonia (CG) forfeit, 126: Sharp (CG) 5:37 Bush, 132: Hall (CG) 1:42 Vedder, 138: Bobb (CG) TF 15-0 Beardsley, 145: Strickland (FK) forfeit, 152: Havens (CG) 3:19 Derck, 160: Zeh (CG) forfeit, 172: Christian (CG) forfeit, 189*: Woodward (CG) forfeit, 215: Dennis (CG) forfeit, 285: Miles (CG) forfeit.