OLEAN — The Olean/Allegany-Limestone high school wrestling team’s first home match of the season came down to the wire Wednesday night.
After all 13 weight classes completed their bouts, the Huskies stood even with Fredonia/Brocton/Silver Creek/Forestville, 36-36. But on tiebreaker criteria ‘F,’ the team giving up the fewest forfeits, Olean finally emerged for a 37-36 victory in a CCAA Div. I league dual.
Jordan Rodgers (126) and Chris Bargy (189) both won by pinfall for Olean (1-1), in 5:31 and 2:55 respectively. First-year OHS coach Clar Anderson pointed to Rodgers’ win as a turning point in the dual.
“The match was going back and forth, a very close match and he got a pin with 30 seconds to go,” Anderson said of Rodgers. “That’s pretty much what we needed to end up winning the match.
“I was really pleased,” Anderson added. “There were a few wrestlers that stood out, Jordan Rodgers was one of them. Every win was needed but he came from behind. Chris Bargy scored a pin as well which was good, so I was pleased. It was a great environment at Olean High School. The crowd was very exciting.”
The Huskies collected wins at four four classes by forfeit.
Lucas Hoffman (118), Cameron Ingram (132) and Jacob Myers (160) had pins for Fredonia.
“That’s a big win for them, a little confidence for them that I hope we can keep moving forward,” Anderson said of his team.
CCAA DIVISION II
Portville 45, Frewsburg 0
PORTVILLE — Portville (6-0, 1-0) won all four contested weight classes and five wins by forfeit to roll to its first league dual victory.
Mario Pascucci (138) won a 4-3 decision over Quinian Smathers, Nick Manroe (189) beat John Alianell 3-2 and Hayden Emley (215) topped Jamison Caldwell 7-2. Drew Langdon (152) made the lone pin at 152 pounds.
“The guys that wrestled, wrestled well,” PCS coach Matt Milne said. “We’re going to get a gut check in the tournament this weekend at Portville. I’m happy with where they’re at at this point in the season.”
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 54, St. Francis 24
YORKSHIRE — Pioneer raced out to a 36-0 lead en route to a season-opening victory.
The Panthers (1-0) claimed eight pins in the runaway victory, by Wyatt Opferbeck (118), Dan Kirsch (126), Xander Kirsch (132), Aeddon Landphair (138), Brandon Doyle (145), Brady Heckathorn (160), Dakota Bocharski (215) and Luke Matheis (285).
“It was a nice way to start the season for us,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “Our 215-pounder, Dakota Bocharski, in his first match got his first varsity pin so that was cool.”
Tyler Wilkinson (152), Connor Miller (172) and Kamil Clark (189) each had a pin for St. Francis.