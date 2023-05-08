LAKEWOOD — The Olean High tennis team’s top doubles pairing has advanced to the CCAA tournament semifinals.
And when it takes the court again, it’ll see some familiar faces.
Isaac Moses and Cavan Boutillette — the Huskies’ Nos. 1 and 2 singles players in regular season action — won a pair of matches at the 32-team CCAA doubles event on Monday at the Lakewood YMCA to reach Final Four. Allegany-Limestone’s top pairing of Tyler Griffin and Jack Conroy won three matches, however, to do the same. Both duos, by reaching the semis, have automatically qualified for the upcoming Section 6 Tournament. But now they’ll meet each other in Wednesday’s Final Four with seeding on the line.
After earning a first-round bye as one of the tournament’s top two seeds, No. 2 Moses and Boutillette topped A-L’s Johan Marais and Luke Griffin, 8-1, in the second round before downing Jamestown’s Stefano Isabella and Cole Jolly in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0. Griffin and Conroy, meanwhile, beat Westfield’s Cody and Collin Hoffman (8-1) and Southwestern’s Chase Haaksma and Nolan Lefler (8-4) before springing the upset of Maple Grove’s Brendan Weatherup and Nathan Cresanti, 6-1, 6-3, in the quarterfinals.
Olean has boasted the CCAA doubles winner in each of the last nine seasons, coach Ben Wright noted. Moses and Boutillette will look to make it 10 in a row, but will have to get through Griffin and Conroy, whom the Huskies saw twice in regular-season singles play, and potentially the top-seeded team of Fletcher and Trey Demink on the other side of the bracket.
“They went into it very confident and played very confident,” Wright said of his top doubles squad. “They won convincingly, but they came off knowing they have work to do and not a lot of time to do it.
“They’re hungry to extend that streak, but if it doesn’t happen, it’s because there’s a really good team standing in the way (the Deminks). But they want it bad enough that they’re going to put in the work. It’s just a matter of meshing together a little better (on Wednesday) than they were today.”
Olean had four total teams in the field. The duos of Alex Linderman and Luke Carlson (8-1, Falconer) and Preston Conner and Ethan Peace (8-4, Westfield) won in the first round before falling in the second. Alex Ash-West and Christian Oakes dropped a tight 8-7 first-round matchup to Fredonia.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
BATTLE AT THE BORDER
Bolivar-Richburg 5, Otto-Eldred 0
PORTVILLE — The No. 1 team of Brena Walp and Mia Rhinehart won in straight sets (21-12, 21-7) to key Bolivar-Richburg to a five-match sweep.
Carmen Crowley and Hunter Walp (21-7, 21-8), Kori Thomas and Adelyn Walker (21-13, 21-10), Jayna Thomas and Emma Rhinehart (21-19, 23-21) and Kylee Whiting and Marissa Carls (16-21, 21-9, 15-13) all added wins for the Wolverines.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salamanca 10, Iroquois 1
SALAMANCA — Goalkeeper Acey Stevens saved 12-of-13 shots and Salamanca allowed only a single goal late en route to victory.
Aubrey Hogan totaled five points (2 goals, 3 assists) while Marijah Skye netted four goals for the Warriors (7-4, 6-4). Leilene McComber added two goals and Mikaela Tennity and Beya John chipped in a goal apiece.
Kelsey Rohwer added an assist.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. Francis 21, Salamanca 13
HAMBURG — Junior Tayoni Galante scored his 100th career goal in a road loss for Salamanca.
The Warriors fell to 8-5 overall this season.