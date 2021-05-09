ELMA — Perhaps an extra seven days only added to the drama.
After nearly two years away, the Olean 1854 FC and Wolves FC soccer clubs had to wait one more week before making their return to the Buffalo and District Soccer League pitch after both had their originally scheduled season-openers postponed due to COVID-19.
And when each did finally get to take the field in Week 2, it happened to be against one another … in one of the more anticipated early-season matchups of the Championship Division.
This was a contest between the Nos. 1 and 2 ranked teams in the division's preseason poll. It was also billed as the circuit's Game of the Week.
And in the end, 637 days after its last BDSL contest, this result matched many for Olean that had come before it.
Four players found the net and Olean rallied from an early 1-0 deficit for a rainsoaked 4-1 triumph over Wolves FC in its Championship debut Sunday on the turf at Sahlen's Sports Park.
Trailing 1-0 after 12 minutes and after a back-and-forth first half, Olean tied it just before the break when Caleb Holmes (Cuba-Rushford) tallied off a feed from Coty Winchell (Belfast).
Early in the second half, the Wolves had a couple of chances to regain the lead, but came up empty. Olean's Kwame Oduro then drew a foul in the box and converted the penalty kick to give 1854 FC the 2-1 advantage.
After soon seizing control, Olean tallied an initial insurance goal on a run from Nick Perillo. With the Wolves then pushing to climb back into the game, 1854 FC managed to create more opportunities. Manager Mike Martel's team was eventually able to secure the outcome when Pete Coate (Allegany-Limestone) scored off a pass from Ryan Arvin.
"It was a great team effort in cold, rainy weather where our bench and starters all contributed," said Coate, the team's player/coach. "It was a great team effort for our season-opener."
Conner Golley (A-L) made six saves to earn the win.