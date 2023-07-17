BUFFALO — Olean 1854 FC remained in winning form Sunday afternoon, claiming its third consecutive BDSL Championship Division victory.
For the second consecutive week, Olean defeated the same team, the Williamsville Willies. After winning 4-0 at home last week, Olean won 2-0 on the road at the Willies’ home field at the Nardin Academy Complex to sweep a home-and-home.
Tied 0-0 at halftime, Olean got in front midway through the second half. Eric Spring (Allegany-Limestone) cut in from the left to play a cross into the box to Jesse Da Costa, who hit a one-time pass to Christian Gariepy (Portville), who finished the goal.
Spring scored Olean’s second to brace the lead with only a few minutes remaining, finishing off the pass from Rob Wight (Cuba-Rushford).
Olean goalkeeper Conner Golley (Allegany-Limestone) made five saves in a shutout.
“(We) had less control of the game than last week,” Olean player/coach Pete Coate said. “Had more chances but the game was more even.”
Olean 1854 FC, which has clinched a Championship Division playoff spot, now stands third at 7-3. Olean finishes the league schedule on Sunday, July 23, at West Side FC in a game at Buffalo State.