Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN AFFECTING EAST CENTRAL CATTARAUGUS COUNTY... At 714 AM EDT, an area of showers and thunderstorm with heavy donwpours was located near Ashford, or 9 miles northeast of Salamanca, moving east at 25 mph. The showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area by 8 AM EDT. Locations impacted include... Ashford, Franklinville, Great Valley, Ischua, Lyndon, Humphrey, and Ellicottville. This includes Interstate 86 near exit 27. Heavy rain is also occurring with this storm with rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch falling in one hour. Due to the rain that occurred in these same areas earlier in the night, any additional rainfall will only result in high flows on area creeks and ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.