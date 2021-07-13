ST. BONAVENTURE — It wasn’t exactly the setting the Olean 1854 FC soccer team was hoping for.
This was Olean’s first home game since May 26, a span of 46 days. It was its first Sunday home contest of the season. So, of course, 1854 FC wanted a warm, sunny day, especially given that it had commissioned the Hungry Burro food truck for concessions.
Instead, it poured — all day, from the opening kick to the final whistle.
But, given the outcome, it was willing to accept the seemingly typical conditions that came with it.
Kwame Oduro, on the same field where he coaches the St. Bonaventure men’s soccer team, scored twice — one goal on either side of halftime — to lead Olean 1854 to rainsoaked 2-0 triumph over the Borussia Bees in a Buffalo and District Soccer League showdown on Sunday at the Marra Athletics Complex. Adam Enders, the former Belfast star, chipped in an assist while former Allegany-Limestone star Conner Golley earned the cleansheet, his fifth in six contested matches this season.
Olean had waited nearly seven weeks to play on its home turf following a rescheduled game that led to a bye week, a forfeit win (one of two on the season) and two road contests along with another layoff for the Fourth of July. But once it hit the pitch, and despite the heavy rainfall throughout, it merely extended what it’s done to this point.
First-place 1854, in beating third-place Borussia, remained the Championship Division’s lone unbeaten, untied team, moving to 8-0 on the year while maintaining a four-point lead over Lykan United (6-0-2) for the top spot in the league standings.
Manager Mike Martel’s team has allowed just one goal on the year while outscoring opponents 22-1. Including its two 2-0 forfeit victories, its shut out the last seven opponents, having allowed that lone marker in a season-opening win over Wolves FC.
“Huge 2-0 win for us over (the Borussia Bees),” read a tweet from the team’s official Twitter account. “Thanks to them for making the trip. Excellent game on both sides. See you in the playoffs.”
Olean will return to action next Sunday in a matchup of No. 1 vs. No. 2 when it plays at Lykan United (at Nardin Academy). It will close the regular season at home against Lykan FC on Sunday, July 25.