OLEAN — Anticipating poor weather Thursday night, the Olean Oilers moved up their final home regular season game by two hours to a 5 p.m. first pitch.
And before thunderstorms arrived in Olean, the Oilers had built a 15-10 lead over the Genesee Rapids. With the game called through seven innings due to weather, Olean had a 15-10 victory to send the Bradner Stadium home fans happy. The Oilers led 6-0 after three innings and 10-5 after the fifth but Genesee erased the lead, tying the game 10-10 in the top of the sixth. But Olean matched a five-run top of the sixth with five of its own to take the lead for good
The West Division regular season champions had already locked up their playoff seeding, improving to 25-14-1 with the win.
Phoenix Bowman hit two doubles in a 2-for-3, three-run, one-RBI performance.
Austin Deitz went 3-for-5 with a double, five RBI and two runs: all three of his hits drove in a run, including a two-run double in the sixth that pushed Olean ahead at 12-10.
Kendall Haney (two RBI, four runs) and Sam Polk (two RBI, one run) had two hits each.
Olean pitcher Matthew Marsh (Niagara) threw four scoreless innings, exiting with a 6-0 lead but Genesee’s comeback attempt against the bullpen spoiled a potential win and gave Marsh a no-decision. Dale Beneway received the win, pitching the final two innings.
Olean closes out the regular season with two road games, visiting Dansville for a Friday 5 p.m. game, then Hornell for a Saturday, 7 p.m. finale. Then the Oilers will wait for the winner of a No. 2 vs. No. 3 Western Division Semifinal game before a three-game Division Final series.