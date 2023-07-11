SYRACUSE — It was an ideal day for the Olean Oilers.
Olean, after a two-day layoff that included Monday’s NYCBL All-Star game, had two interdivisional games on Tuesday … and won them both. Dansville, the team with whom the Oilers were tied for first in the Western Division standings, also played a pair of interdivisional contests … and lost them both.
And just like that, Olean had regained its four-point lead for the top spot.
The Oilers’ path to a doubleheader sweep three hours from home began with a crack of the bat from the red-hot Chase Fischer. After two scoreless frames in Game 1, the Rider University sophomore smacked a third-inning grand slam as part of a six-run at-bat. Olean rode that 6-0 lead to a 7-2 victory over the Syracuse Spartans before winning the twinbill with a 7-4 triumph in Game 2 at Onondaga Community College.
Olean initially went up 2-0 on an RBI infield single from Blaise Zeiders and a bases-loaded walk. Fischer, the very next batter, followed with a grandslam to give the Oilers (18-13-1, 37 points) all the cushion they would need.
Chase Fischer finished 2-for-4 for the game and had three hits and seven RBI for the day. In the month of July, he’s now 13-of-31 with three home runs and 18 RBI (of his 4 and 27 on the year), plus two doubles and five runs scored.
But for as good as Fischer was offensively, that’s how strong Adam Martin was on the mound. Martin produced his best outing of the year, throwing a complete-game (seven-inning) two-hitter in which he struck out three with no walks. He took a no-hitter into the fifth and brought a shutout into the final frame, allowing just one earned run in that inning.
Zeiders finished with two hits, two walks and two runs scored while Brett Warden singled and drove in two runs for the Oilers.
In the nightcap, Olean trailed by scores of 2-1 and 3-2 before using a three-run fourth inning to take the lead and maintain it. And it was some of those same players from Game 1 who had the big hits, as Warden’s second triple of the game brought home two runs and Fischer followed with an RBI single to make it 5-3.
Warden finished 2-for-5 with two runs and Fischer had a hit and three RBI. Thomas Bates, who joined the team after a stellar senior season at Olean High, had another big night out of the leadoff spot, going 3-for-5 with a pair of runs. He’s also swung a hot bat in July, hitting 11-for-17 with seven runs.
The Oilers padded their lead by scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth and a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Four different hurlers pieced together the victory, with Owen Gerba allowing one run on two hits over three middle innings to help keep Olean in front.
Syracuse SP fell to 11-17-1. Olean, with 10 games remaining, returns to action tonight at home against Horseheads (7 o’clock) before traveling to Hornell on Thursday.