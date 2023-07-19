OLEAN — With two wins at home Wednesday night, the Olean Oilers officially clinched the NYCBL West Division and top seed on their side of the playoff bracket.
The Oilers swept a doubleheader with visiting Hornell, winning two seven-inning games 7-2 and 4-3, stretching a win streak to five games.
By winning the regular season division title, the Oilers earned a bye to the Western Division Final series, avoiding the single-elimination wild card game.
IN GAME 1, Olean never trailed, having taken a commanding lead with a six-run second inning on six hits including a grand slam from Blaise Zeiders (Lock Haven).
Matthew Graeber (Gannon) threw a seven-inning complete game to earn the win, holding Hornell to two runs (both unearned) on four hits, striking out six with one walk. He now holds a 6-1 record with a 2.70 ERA.
The Oilers marked 12 hits in the opener, led by Sam Polk’s (St. Louis) 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Zeiders went 2-for-4 with the grand slam and Kendall Haney (Herkimer County CC) went 2-for-3 with a run.
OLEAN marked just two hits in Game 2 but manufactured four runs in the first two innings to take an early lead.
The Oilers worked two walks in the first inning and Zeiders scored the first run on a sacrifice fly from Chase Fischer.
Hornell again put multiple free runners on base in the second with a hit batter and two walks before Jake Meeker scored on a passed ball and later Kevin Reilly hit a two-run single.
Reilly and Zeiders had the lone hits in the win.
Meanwhile Olean pitchers scattered seven hits. Starter Gabe Watts (St. Bonaventure) earned his first win in his third appearance of the season as he held Hornell to five hits and two runs over four innings, striking out two. Gavin Hawkes (Rider) earned a save recording the game’s final two outs.
The second win put Olean (24-14-1) out of reach for second-place Dansville with 49 points to the Gliders’ 43; Dansville (21-18-1) has just two games remaining and can reach a maximum of 47 points.
The Oilers will hold Fan Appreciation Night Thursday against Genesee (7 p.m.) at Bradner Stadium. Olean finishes the regular season with road games Friday at Dansville and Saturday at Hornell, then will await the winner of the wild card game.