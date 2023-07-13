HORNELL — Perhaps the Olean Oilers will view it as a slight hiccup on their way to the inevitable.
Olean, which has held the top spot in the New York Collegiate Baseball League’s Western Division for most of the season, had its first opportunity to clinch a playoff spot Thursday in Hornell, playing one of the two teams, the Steamers, well out of the postseason picture heading into the final week of the summer.
The Oilers got off to the start they wanted, leading 2-0 after their first at-bats and 3-0 through the top of the second. Ultimately, though, they had to press pause on their playoff berth celebration, shorting out in a 5-3 loss at Maple City Park.
Olean tallied a pair of unearned runs in the first inning and went up 3-0 on a Blaise Zeiders RBI single in the second. To that point, they were clicking offensively, totaling six hits while threatening in both frames for more runs. From there, however, they were humbled by Hornell pitching, as the Steamers surrendered just one more hit while shutting out Olean the rest of the way. Hornell notched three second-inning runs to tie it and took the lead in the sixth on RBI singles from Tyler Curtis and Emmanuel McClain before holding off the Oilers down the stretch.
Sam Polk was 3-for-4 with a double while Zeiders was 2-for-4 and also added a double for Olean (19-14-1), which was hampered by four errors. Phoenix Bowman and Kendall Haney added the team’s other two hits. Dale Benaway and Gavin Donaldson accounted for 2 ⅔ scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Oilers.
Nathan O’Brochta tossed six strong innings for Hornell (10-21-1), allowing just one earned run (3 total) on seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Bobby Bartlett was just as strong in relief, tossing three hitless innings to close it out.
Olean had a four-game win streak snapped and was slowed after piling up 17 runs a night earlier in a win over Horseheads. Still, it’s won eight of its last 11 games and remains in first place in the West by a four-point margin over Dansville (39-35 points).
The Oilers, whose spot in the NYCBL playoffs has long been mostly a foregone conclusion, can punch their playoff ticket with their next win and Hornell loss. Olean returns to action on Saturday at Genesee (2 o’clock).