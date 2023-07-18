OLEAN — The Olean Oilers began their last homestand of the season with another victory, moving closer to their goal of the West Division title.
Olean won its third consecutive game and seventh in its last eight by defeating the Horseheads Hitmen 9-6 Tuesday at Bradner Stadium.
The Oilers allowed two runs in the top of the first, but scored four in the bottom of the inning and never trailed again. In that four-run first, Olean had two hits, including a two-out RBI single by Brady Willis, and scored three more times with the bases loaded on a hit-by-pitch and two walks.
Oilers pitcher Adam Martin (Framingham State) weathered the rough start with two unearned runs in the first, earning a win after six innings with four strikeouts and one walk and scattering five hits with no earned runs. Matthew Marsh threw a scoreless seventh and — after Horseheads scored four runs (three earned) credited against Garrett Donaldson — Gavin Hawkes (Rider) earned a save by recording the game’s final two outs.
Olean marked 11 hits against the Hitmen, with two each from Kevin Reilly (Binghamton), Toran Smith (Coppin St), Brady Willis (Bellarmine) and Logan Murganovich (Westminster). Smith (RBI, run) and Murganovich (two RBI, two runs) both had doubles.
Leading 4-2, Olean tacked on three more runs in the third with an RBI single from Murganovich, then got a big break with a two-out error in center field that brought in two runs.
At 22-14-1, the Oilers now hold a four-point lead over second-place Dansville (20-18-1) atop the division. The Oilers have already clinched a playoff berth, but a No. 1 seed would guarantee a bye to the Western Division Final.
The Oilers have five regular season games remaining, with the next three at Bradner to continue the home stand. Olean and Hornell start a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Genesee visits Olean Thursday (7 p.m.) for the Oilers’ final home regular season game.