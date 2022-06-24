OLEAN — The Olean Oilers began a weekend homestand in dominant fashion on Friday.
Olean quickly grabbed control of Friday’s contest against the Hornell Steamers, scoring four runs in the bottom of the second and adding nine more (on six hits and two errors) in the third and three in the fourth — courtesy of a three-run Toran Smith home run — for a 16-0 lead.
The early eruption gave Olean a big cushion and it rolled to a 17-4 win, limited to seven innings due to the NYCBL’s mercy rule.
A trio of Canisius College players drove in runs for the Oilers, none more than second baseman Trent Rumley, who knocked in a three-run, bases-clearing double in the third to spark the nine-run inning.
Eldred, Pa.’s Cole Sebastian (Canisius) went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored. He walked to drive in a run in the second and hit an RBI single in the third. With a hit in his last six games for Olean, Sebastian is now hitting .308 for the Oilers with a .917 OPS (on base plus slugging percentage).
Shinglehouse, Pa. native Dylan Vincent (Canisius) hit an RBI ground rule double in the second, his sixth RBI out of 20 hits (.377 BA) this season while logging a 1.040 OPS.
James Layman went 3-for-4 with two walks, two RBI and three runs scored. A.J. Vigliotti hit a two-run single in the third.
Kane, Pa. native pitcher Carson Whiteman (Gannon) earned the win on the mound in a 4.1-inning start for the Oilers, scattering seven hits to allow three runs (two earned) while striking out five without a walk.
Vance Williams, Harrison Lough and Matthew Gullot (Pitt-Bradford) combined to pitch the final 2.2 innings
The Oilers play twice again today in front of their home fans, hosting Cortland in a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m. at Bradner Stadium.