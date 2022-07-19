HORNELL — A scheduled off day followed by a rainout gave the Olean Oilers a rare two-day break from action.
But when they returned to the field on Tuesday at Maple City Park, they wasted little time finding the same groove that has kept them atop the New York Collegiate Baseball League’s Western Division for the remainder of the season.
Olean (26-12) plated six runs in each of the first two innings, an outburst that propelled it to a 12-2, seven-inning victory over Hornell. That continued another impressive stretch for coach Andrew White’s team, which, since the July 4 holiday, has won seven of nine games while maintaining a 10-point lead over the second-place Steamers (21-17) for the top spot in the division.
Leadoff hitter Taiga Sakuma went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI while Toran Smith (RBI), Blaise Zeiders and Casey O’Bryan all posted two hits for the Oilers. Luke Roggenburk had a hit and three RBI while Mitchell Grosch singled and drove in two runs.
Olean sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the first, totaling five hits while taking advantage of an error. Sakuma tripled before scoring on a Smith single and drove in Roggenburk with an RBI single later in the same inning. Roggenburk posted a two-run single earlier in the frame.
Olean batted around again in the second, but this time managed to score six runs on just two hits. After an out to start the inning, Olean had a hit and drew five-straight walks to help fuel the inning, also adding runs on a fielder’s choice and a two-run single from Grosch. The Steamers scored runs in the first and third, but despite the teams trading zeros over the next four innings, the 10-run rule was still invoked after the seventh.
Grayson Walker earned the win, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out eight with just one walk. Justin Tucker and Matthew Gullotti combined to surrender just one hit over the final two innings. Connor Kiefer had three hits, including a triple, while Paxton Hughes (2 hits) and Torrey Roper both doubled for Hornell.
The Oilers will play four games in the next four days, including home contests tonight, Friday and Saturday, to conclude the regular season. The playoffs will start Monday, with Olean likely receiving a bye into Tuesday’s division finals.
Tonight’s game is against Dansville at 7 p.m. at Bradner Stadium.