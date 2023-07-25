OLEAN — Leading 4-2 from the fourth inning on, the Olean Oilers could have been stunned by a three-run top of the eighth for the Genesee Rapids.
Suddenly, the Oilers were six outs from a loss in their playoff opener, the first in a best-of-three series against Genesee in the NYCBL Western Division Final. But the Olean batting order rose to the moment in front of a strong Bradner Stadium crowd Tuesday on an idyllic summer night.
In the bottom of the eighth, Kevin Reilly and Kendall Haney both hit singles, prompting Genesee to make a call to the bullpen. Facing the Rapids’ Dalton Soergel, Olean’s Toran Smith saw a 3-1 count — with runners advancing to second and third on a wild pitch — before hitting a triple to bring both home and grab the lead back.
Gavin Hawkes, who had four saves in the NYCBL regular season, closed the game on 11 pitches in the top of the ninth, preserving a dramatic 6-5 Oiler victory.
The go-ahead triple was the first hit of the day for Smith, who went 1-of-4 as the designated hitter.
“I was really trying to just focus on getting a good pitch to hit, because I wasn’t really seeing anything pretty much all day,” Smith said. “Then I kind of got a fastball I was able to handle on the outer half, I just drove it that way.”
Oilers head coach Michael Beimel professed confidence in his team, even amid the late Genesee rally.
“Obviously I was a little nervous going into that inning, that’s pretty normal, but I was not worried,” Beimel said. “We have guys that when they have to step up, they’re going to step up. I know that. I really wasn’t worried about it. I knew we were going to win that game. Gavin came in, shut it down. He’s been a stud all year. I really wasn’t that worried.”
Genesee took the game’s first lead with a two-run top of the first against Olean starter Gabe Watts (St. Bonaventure/Johnsonburg, Pa.) on two hits and a walk. But Watts didn’t allow another run, exiting after five innings with a 4-2 lead, allowing three hits while striking out five with one walk. Ryan Johnson (Bellarmine) threw the next three innings, with scoreless sixth and seventh innings before the Rapids scored three on two hits — including a two-run single from Eli MacDonald — a walk and a hit batter. Johnson struck out three and walked one. Hawkes (Rider) struck out two in his perfect ninth for a save.
“We wanted to use three guys tonight and that was what we did,” Beimel said of Olean’s pitching. “Our plan was perfect, it was exactly what we planned to have. Gabe came out, he gave us five good innings, R.J. came in, did a great job pounding the zone and Gavin shut it down. That was exactly what we planned and they did their jobs. It ended up saving pitching for the rest of the playoffs for us too.”
Trailing 2-0 early on, Olean got a run back with a Brett Warden RBI single in the second, then took a 4-2 lead in the fourth on four hits, including an RBI doubles from both Warden and Blaise Zeiders (Lock Haven). Warden (Elmira College) also stole home on a delayed double-steal before Zeiders’ double off the first-base bag down the right field line.
Olean finished with nine hits to the Rapids’ five. Warden went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored; Zeiders, Smith, Sam Polk, Kevin Reilly, Chase Fischer, Kendall Haney and Logan Murgenovich all had one hit.
Now one win away from a return to the NYCBL Championship Series, Olean can close out the division final Wednesday at Houghton College, playing the Rapids in a 7 p.m. road game. A Genesee win would force a winner-take-all Game 3 at Bradner on Thursday.
A Coppin State senior from Plainfield, N.J., Smith was excited to play in front of the Bradner crowd, officially tallied at 479 in attendance, and a strong playoff atmosphere.
“It was amazing. It was just amazing,” Smith said. “Exactly like last year, just everybody that’s from Olean popping out, cheering on us. It’s its own type of vibe here, I love it.”
A former Oiler player himself, Beimel noted, “I love it. You can’t beat the Bradner. It’s an awesome atmosphere, you’ve got to love having these people out.”
Smith is one of several second-year Oilers looking to finish what they couldn’t in 2022, losing in three games in the championship series. They got one game closer to their goal on Tuesday.
“We’re just right now taking it one game at a time, one inning at a time, one pitch at time,” Smith said. “That’s exactly what we did today and we came out on top. So we’ve just want to get three more.”
The players likely echoed a message from Beimel and the coaching staff with their “one pitch at a time” approach.
“Just keep working hard,” Beimel said. “We’ve been emphasizing one pitch at a time, just trying to win the pitch, win the inning, win the game. These teams are going to play us tough. In the playoffs, it gets a little scrappy, so we’ve just got to trust our guys, trust our pitchers. Work hard and have fun, that’s really it.”