OLEAN — The Olean Oilers have played a handful of wild, wacky, high-scoring games this summer.
This one was undoubtedly the wildest and wackiest.
And because of that, it was also probably Olean’s most stinging loss of the year.
In a three-hour, seven-minute extra-inning contest, the Oilers had it lost and won, then tied and won, then lost again. The result — just as it was beginning to truly heat up midseason — was a tough-to-swallow 14-9, 10-inning setback to last-place Horseheads before 342 fans on a warm Friday at Bradner Stadium.
But how did the Oilers arrive here?
After surrendering a four-run sixth inning, Olean (15-13-1) trailed 5-3, then 5-4, entering the bottom of the eighth inning. That’s when it uncorked one of its most exciting rallies of the season, plating five runs, all with two outs, to take an unlikely, and what appeared to be a relatively comfortable, 9-5 lead entering the ninth inning.
Only that advantage wasn’t so comfortable.
In the top half, the Hitmen (7-16) produced a rally of their own, notching four runs — also all with two outs — to tie it and force the Oilers to take their at-bats in the bottom half.
Once again, Olean seemed to put itself in position for a win; it quickly loaded the bases with no outs on a double from Chase Fischer, a fruitless fielder’s choice and a walk. But with the odds stacked against it, Horseheads somehow got out of the jam, coaxing a strikeout, a pop-up to the pitcher and another strikeout to end the threat and send the game to extras.
In the 10th, the Hitmen quickly took advantage of yet another chance to pull off their own improbable win, putting the first two batters on before receiving a two-run triple from Anthony Brotz. Horseheads then loaded the bases before notching two more runs on wild pitches and another on a putout. In total, it scored five more runs to take a 14-9 lead.
In the bottom half, the Oilers went down 1-2-3. And that was it. What twice might have been their fifth win in the last six games instead became one of their most painful losses of the year.
Logan Murgenovich went 3-for-6 with a double and an RBI while Thomas Bates, the recent Olean High graduate who’s already begun to prove himself at the college level, finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored for Olean. Sam Polk singled and drove in three runs, Fischer finished with two hits, including a double, and Cam Marciniak also had two hits.
In the eighth, Olean’s first two batters went down on a flyout to left and a groundout to second. But beginning with what seemed to be an innocuous single from Austin Deitz, it made a big comeback, taking not just the lead, but also, for the time being, total control. Marciniak hit an RBI single to tie it and Bates followed with an RBI single to give the Oilers a 6-5 lead. Murgenovich then had an RBI double and Polk followed with a two-run single to make it 9-5 before Horseheads finally ended the frame.
But it all went for nought, as Horseheads managed nine runs across the ninth and 10th innings to win it.
Olean pitching surrendered 12 hits, but also racked up 14 strikeouts to just five walks. Gavin Hawkes threw four strong innings out of the bullpen, allowing just two hits and four unearned runs while striking out seven with just one walk. Olean was hampered by four errors that led to five unearned runs for the Hitmen.
The Oilers, who remain four points up on Dansville for first place in the NYCBL West, are back at home tonight when they host Hornell at Bradner Stadium, with first pitch rescheduled for 7 p.m.