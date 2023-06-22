OLEAN — Kevin Reilly took one for the team Thursday night to give the Olean Oilers a unique game-winner at Bradner Stadium.
Tied 2-2, after rallying twice to tie Horseheads, Olean loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with one out, thanks Blaise Zeiders taking a hit-by-pitch and walks from Toran Smith and Austin Dietz. That prompted Horseheads to make its second call to the bullpen, bringing in Bradley Perry.
But with an 0-1 count after Reilly fouled off the first, Perry’s second pitch hit Reilly to end the game on a walk-off hit-by-pitch, giving the Oilers a 3-2 victory.
Olean (8-5-1) fought back twice to tie the Hitmen 1-1 in the bottom of the second and 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh, all while starting pitcher Carson Whiteman (Kane, Pa./Gannon) kept the Oilers in the game in a duel with Horseheads’ Dagen Darnell.
Whiteman threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs on just one hit, striking out eight with three walks. In relief, Dale Beneway (Wappinger Falls, N.Y./Eastern Nazarene College) earned the win with two shutout innings on one hit, striking out two.
Toran Smith (Coppin St.) led the Oilers’ batters, hitting 3-for-4 while Blaise Zeiders (Lock Haven) hit two doubles and scored twice. Reilly, a catcher from Binghamton University, went 2-for-4, as did Carter Hanson (Wofford).
Cole Sebastian (Otto-Eldred/Canisius) hit an RBI single in the second inning.
For Horseheads (5-8), Darnell scattered 11 hits over eight innings to allow two runs (one earned), striking out five with three walks. But the Oilers found success working against relievers Griffin Tomasychki and Perry to score the winning run without a hit in the ninth.
The Oilers, who bounced back from a loss to Genesee on Wednesday and now sit tied with Dansville atop the West Division, are back in action this afternoon with a doubleheader at Cortland starting at 3 p.m. They return to Bradner for another doubleheader at home Saturday against Sherrill.