HOUGHTON — Safe to say it was a successful first weekend back for the Olean Oilers.
On Friday, the local NYCBL team put two in the win column, finishing off a 13-10 triumph over Mansfield in the completion of a suspended game from the day before and handling the Destroyers 12-2 in the originally scheduled nightcap.
And then, over the next two days it won two of three — splitting with the Syracuse Saltcats in a home traditional doubleheader (losing 5-1 before pulling out a 2-1 triumph) on Saturday, and then earning a 7-1 road victory at Genesee on Sunday.
But that wasn’t the last of the good news. Later Sunday, the Oilers announced the addition of two new players — right-handed pitcher Justin Tucker, of Columbia, and Portville star Maxx Yehl, who recently finished his high school career and will play for Olean before heading to West Virginia later in the summer.
On Sunday, Olean took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Cole Sebastian (Otto-Eldred, Canisius) RBI single and later used a pair of three-run innings, in the sixth and eighth, to pull away while moving to a solid 5-1 through the league’s first week.
Jake Meeker went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Sebastian and Andrew Stillinger both went 2-for-4 with two hits, including a double, while totaling two and one RBI, respectively, for Olean.
Still up 1-0 in the sixth, the Oilers managed to build up a 4-0 cushion on RBI singles from Meeker and Stillinger and an RBI double from Sebastian, all with two outs. Genesee plated its only run in the bottom half, but two innings later Olean again responded with a trio of two-run outs, getting a two-run single from leadoff hitter Taiga Sakuma and a Mitchell Grosch RBI single.
Luke Roggenburk, of St. Bonaventure, was solid on the mound, scattering six hits over six innings while allowing no earned runs and strikint out five with a trio of walks. Three pitchers then combined for three innings of scoreless relief.
Meeker and Roggenburk were named the NYCBL’s Player and Pitcher of the Night for their efforts. Casey O’Brien also had two hits while scoring a run for the Oilers. Grant Hartley had a pair of doubles for Genesee (1-6).
Olean is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at home against Hornell (7 o’clock).