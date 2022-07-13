OLEAN — The Olean Oilers emerged from the NYCBL All-Star break the same way they entered it: with a win.
Wednesday night’s 8-3 victory over visiting Genesee marked the Oilers’ fifth straight win, including four at home, dating back to last Wednesday.
Blaise Zeiders, one of nine NYCBL West Division All-Stars on the Olean roster, hit a double and a triple to lead the home winners on Wednesday. Sam Polk, Kendall Haney, Andrew Stillinger each had a double as well.
Scoreless through three innings, Olean took 1-0 a lead in the bottom of the fourth on Zeiders’ RBI double. Olean pulled away in the fifth with five runs on three hits, including a two RBI double by Stillinger and a two-RBI triple by Mitchell Grosch, who also scored on an error.
Genesee cut into the 6-0 lead with three runs on four hits in the top of the seventh, but Olean scored two more in the bottom of the inning, both unearned, after a hit — an RBI double from Polk — and two errors to stretch the lead to 8-3.
Starting pitcher Luke Roggenburk (St. Bonaventure/Avon Lake, Ohio) delivered the win with six scoreless innings, scattering four hits as he struck out 10 and didn’t issue a walk. After three runs credited against Kyle Blunt, relievers Matthew Gullotti and Vance Williams finished the night with one and two scoreless innings, respectively. Williams had six strikeouts with a walk and a hit over two innings.
With just eight remaining regular season games, Olean starts a stretch of four straight road games tonight, visiting Hornell for a 7 p.m. game before a doubleheader at Dansville on Saturday and a return to Hornell on Monday. The Oilers (24-10) have already clinched a playoff berth and sit nine points ahead of Dansville (18-13-1) in the division.