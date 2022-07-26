OLEAN — Summer playoff baseball returned to Bradner Stadium for the first time in four years on Tuesday night.
Oh, the Olean Oilers advanced to the postseason in 2019 before taking a two-year hiatus, due mostly to COVID-19, but in that year, they dropped a one-game Western Division wild-card game, on the road, at Mansville, never getting the opportunity to play before the home crowd.
But for the first time since July 27, 2018 — the night they fell to Onondaga in Game 1 of the New York Collegiate Baseball League Championship series — they got that chance last night. And their first taste of postseason action in a full class cycle went the same way many of their regular season contests did this year:
The Oilers won convincingly.
Olean High product Dylan Vincent had a monster outing, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double, three RBI and four runs scored. He reached base in five of his plate appearances, adding two walks to his production. Behind him, the Oilers scored early and often while racing past Hornell, 13-2, in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Western Division finals before a crowd of 675 at Bradner Stadium.
Blaise Zeiders went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for top-seeded Olean while Kendall Haney doubled with an RBI and Jake Meeker had a hit, walked three times and scored three runs.
Olean jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on an error and an RBI single from Taiga Sakuma. It then scored in every remaining inning except for the second, breaking open a 3-1 game with a four-run fourth, highlighted by a three-run shot from Vincent.
Olean ace Liam Devine, who’s been strong all season, took the ball first in this 2022 postseason and was so again Tuesday, allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out five with no walks over seven innings. Vance Williams and Matthew Gullotti surrendered just one combined hit in two scoreless innings of relief.
As it has for much of the year, Olean not only outhit its opponent — this time 10-5 — but took advantage of other facets. The Oilers benefited from 10 walks, a wild pitch and two errors while issuing just four walks from their own staff, all four of which came after Olean had already built up an 11-1 lead through seven.
The Oilers also committed two errors, but gave up no unearned runs on the night.
Mitchell Grosch added a hit, an RBI and two runs scored in Olean’s scoring outburst. Orrey Roper went 3-for-4 with a triple for the Steamers, who’d beaten Mansfield in a one-game playoff Monday to reach the division finals. The Oilers can close out the series tonight in Game 2 at Maple City Park (7 o’clock). With a win, they would advance to their fourth NYCBL championship series since joining the league in 2012, having won back-to-back titles in 2015 and ‘16.
With a loss, Olean would return home for Game 3 on Thursday night at Bradner Stadium (7 o’clock).