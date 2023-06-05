DANSVILLE — The Olean Oilers’ 2023 season began the same way its 2022 campaign ended:
With a potential win that instead turned into a stinging walkoff victory by its opponent.
In Game 1 of its 10th season in the New York Collegiate Baseball League, Olean logged a number of positives and put itself in position to open the year 1-0. It totaled 10 hits, committed just one error and used a late surge of offense to take leads of 6-5 and 7-5 in the seventh and eighth innings. But much like in the final two games of last summer’s NYCBL championship series, even with a relatively new team, it coudn’t avoid that ninth-inning stumble.
Trailing 7-6 entering its final at-bats, Dansville put up two more runs to steal an 8-7 victory at Babcock Park.
Olean got off to a solid start, plating two runs in the first before the Gliders responded with a three-spot in the bottom half. The Oilers still trailed 5-3 through six before making their move in earnest. In the seventh, returning all-star Blaise Zeiders, who led the league in hitting last year (.402), ripped a two-run single to tie it at 5. Dansville then walked a run in to make it 6-5, and, an inning later, former Otto-Eldred standout Cole Sebastian (Canisius) hit an RBI-single to make it 7-5.
Dansville got one back in the bottom of the eighth but Olean’s Tanner Frank stranded the bases loaded to help keep Olean in front. The Gliders, however, kept it at 7-6 in the top of the ninth and then did more than enough to win it.
In the bottom half, Gabe Williams singled and took second on an error, and the Gliders’ pinch baserunner scored on a single from the next batter, Cameron Abele, to tie it. Dansville quickly followed with a hit batter and another single to load the bases, and then Samuel Low smacked out an 0-2 pitch, with no outs, for an RBI-single to win it.
Daniel Jackson, an Atlanta native who recently finished his freshman year at Division I Wofford, went 2-for-4 with three RBI, including a two-run first-inning double, and Toran Smith and Sam DelCollo both had two hits for the Oilers. Zeiders and Sebastian, who was robbed of a home run in the fifth, both finished with a hit and an RBI (the first run on Zeiders’ game-tying hit was unearned).
Adam Martin, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound right-hander, surrendered five runs (4 earned) on nine hits while fanning six and walking one in 5 1/3 innings for Olean. Three Oilers pitchers combined to strike out 10, but allowed 15 hits. Jimmy Kerley finished 3-for-5 while Low, Shanley Wall and Abele all added two hits for the Gliders.
Olean returns to action on Wednesday in an interdivisional doubleheader at the Syracuse Spartans (5 and 7 o’clock). The Oilers’ home opener is scheduled for Thursday as part of the team’s annual Kids Day against Dansville at 10:30 a.m.