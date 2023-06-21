HOUGHTON — For as well as they had been playing of late, vaulting to first place in the league standings and more or less remaining there, the Olean Oilers’ high-powered offense had cooled down some in the last week.
Indeed, in three of their previous five contests entering Wednesday, the Oilers were limited to two runs or fewer.
That number is now four times in the last six games.
Genesee plated three first-inning runs and rode that early advantage to a 5-2 triumph over Olean in a New York Collegiate Baseball League Western Division matchup on Wednesday at Houghton College. The Oilers were limited to just four hits while being kept off the board in all but the fifth and seventh innings.
Olean scored on a Cam Marciniak groundout in the fifth to make it 3-1, but Genesee tallied an inning later to extend the lead back to three runs. In the seventh, Nico Lambros scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2, but the Rapids answered again in the bottom half before keeping the Oilers at bay down the stretch.
Lambros and Sam DelCollo both singled and scored while Blaise Zeiders and Toran Smith also singled for Olean. But that was about all the Oilers could muster against Genesee pitching, most notably starter Konrad Kisch. Kisch threw a solid seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. Lucas Smith and Jontavious Spearman both tossed hitless innings out of the bullpen, with the latter striking out the side in the ninth.
Kaala Tam (double), Rion Kojima and Eli McDonald all had two hits and drove in a run for the Rapids, who doubled up Olean on hits (8-4). Adam Martin struck out seven while allowing four runs on six hits and a walk for the Oilers.
Olean (7-5-1, 15 points) dipped below Dansville for the top spot in the West while Genesee (7-9, 14 points) moved to within a point of the Oilers in third. Olean returns to action tonight at home against Horseheads (7 p.m.) in a game that will mark the one-third mark of its season.