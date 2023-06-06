OLEAN — The Olean Oilers’ Kids Day game against Dansville, set for Thursday at 10:30 a.m., will not be open to the general public, the team announced.
The game will only be open to the attending school students and school personnel, players’ families and NYCBL VIP pass holders. The organization’s decision was made in conjunction with area school administrators in the interest of safety.
Olean’s next home date, a Saturday, June 10 doubleheader with Rochester, will serve as its de facto home-opener, with accompanying festivities. Local youth baseball and softball players who wear their Little League, travel ball or softball jerseys will receive free admission for their entire family. All youth players will be invited onto the field pre-game for starting lineups and post-game to run the bases.
First pitch for Game 1 on Saturday is scheduled for 4 p.m., with gates opening at 3 p.m.