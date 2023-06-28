OLEAN — Mere weeks after his high school graduation in Atlanta, Daniel Jackson is a long way from home.
But the Olean Oilers’ youngest of three catchers on their 2023 roster feels the support from his family after every game he plays this summer in New York. New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL) games are all streamed league-wide.
“They send me videos all the time, they’re watching on TV,” Jackson said of his family.
Jackson is away from home for the first time and on his own — except of course for his Oilers teammates — staying on campus at St. Bonaventure. It’s a bit like the college life he’ll start in the fall, when he heads off to Division I Wofford College (of the Southern Conference) in South Carolina.
“I like it a lot. It’s really relaxing,” Jackson said of living in Olean. “You get closer with the teammates because we’re all living together and we have a lot of fun.”
But that’s not without some challenges, including in the kitchen.
“It’s definitely a lot different being away from home,” he said. “This is my first time that I’ve actually been away from home. It’s different but I think I’ve adapted pretty well. I’ve had to cook for myself, which is probably the hardest part. But I’m loving it.”
So far, “DJ” has looked like the prized D-I recruit he is during his stay with the Oilers. Before Wednesday night’s game, he hit 13-for-41 (.366 average) with two home runs, five doubles and 11 RBI in 13 games. He even pitched an inning in relief during a 12-8 loss to Dansville on June 8 and struck out two and walked one without a hit or error.
But for collegiate purposes, Jackson is focused on catching, though he’s played third base, first and pitched in high school or travel ball.
The 6-foot-0, 190-pound Jackson also earned a spot on the NYCBL’s team for the NACSB Prospect Games in Lynchburg, Va. and had a two-RBI single in a game against the Valley League on Monday.
Jackson called his high school, North Springs, in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, “It’s kind of more like an arts and drama school. We had some decent sports teams. Our baseball team was pretty good. But it’s a pretty big school.”
Jackson chose Wofford to stay within three hours of home at a school that gave him a “good opportunity.” He plans to study “pre-med or business,” depending on what his athletic schedule allows. But he’s not too shy to hide his desire to become a professional someday.
“Of course, I think that would be awesome,” he said. “I honestly think I have a good chance and I’m going to a good school. But if it doesn’t work out, I’m just trying to get a good education. But that is the dream.”
His college coach, Wofford’s Todd Interdonato, sent four incoming 2023-24 players to the NYCBL, including Jackson’s Oiler (and future college) teammate, Carter Hanson. As a catcher, Jackson had to learn his new group of pitchers when the team came together in early June.
“The first time out, I was a little bit nervous,” he said. “I was still a little shaky and everything, but as we’ve gotten closer, it’s definitely gotten easier for me to catch them in game and figure out, kind of, what they like to do.”
Jackson considers himself “lucky” to be assigned to Olean.
“I love it,” he said. “The teammates are awesome. I’ve made some good friends. It’s really relaxing up here. We’re on a good routine and they take care of us.
“I think it’s an awesome team. Great bats. When the pitching’s on, it’s on. We have good team chemistry. Everyone’s close, so I think we can do awesome things.
“(We just need) consistency. We do it all the time. We put up a lot of runs, but if we can just keep doing that, I think we’ll be good.”
