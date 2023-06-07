OLEAN — The Olean Oilers have moved their first home game to 7 p.m. Thursday in a game open to the public at Bradner Stadium.
Olean’s Thursday game against Dansville was originally slated to start at 10:30 a.m. for the annual Kids Day (and closed to the public, except for visiting school children). But citing decisions from participating area school districts regarding air quality, the Oilers canceled Kids Day and moved to a regular night game. The public will be welcome to attend as the team hopes weather conditions improve by nightfall.
Olean’s doubleheader at Syracuse on Wednesday was also postponed due to air quality in the Syracuse region.